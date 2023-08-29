altafiber Raises $600 Million for Continued Fiber Network Expansion

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–altafiber announced today that it has raised $600 million in new funding to support the continued construction of the Company’s fiber networks throughout incumbent and expansion markets in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Hawaii. In addition to continuing to upgrade its current footprint, these new funds will enable altafiber to expand its opportunistic edge-out and community partnership strategy, delivering on its mission to provide individuals and businesses with the fastest, most reliable, future-proof fiber network while maintaining its commitment to the communities it serves.





Since the close of the “take-private” transaction in September 2021, the Company has passed ~300,000 addresses with fiber now totaling over 1.1 million homes passed with fiber. The Company expects to complete the construction of fiber to every single-family unit within Greater Cincinnati by the end of 2023. The completion of the construction of Hawaii’s statewide fiber network is expected by the end of 2027.

In combination with previously announced expansion markets, altafiber now has plans to expand its multi-gigabit fiber network to ~400,000 homes outside of its incumbent territories. These new markets include Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana communities including, but not limited to, Butler, Warren, and Greene Counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell Counties in Kentucky; and regional cities such as Greater Dayton, Dublin, Middletown, Waynesville, Xenia, Lawrenceburg, and Greendale.

“ Gigabit connectivity is essential to access educational, employment, and healthcare opportunities. Robust fiber networks are also powerful economic development tools for business attraction and retention in growing municipalities,” said Leigh Fox, President and CEO of altafiber. “ The combination of our operational expertise and this new funding will allow us to continue to invest in fiber, expand our geographic reach, and help to create digital equity in many rural and suburban communities.”

The equity raise was solely supported by existing investors, funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management, Ares Management, and supporting co-investors.

About altafiber

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as “altafiber” in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Company delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. The Company also provides service in Hawai’i under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. In addition, the Company’s enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.altafiber.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage approximately $US582 billion in assets globally, we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including infrastructure, green investments & renewables, real estate, agriculture & natural assets, asset finance, private credit, equities, fixed income and multi asset solutions. Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs more than 20,500 people in 34 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. All figures as at 31 March 2023. For more information, please visit Macquarie.com.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this document is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2023, Ares Management Corporation’s global platform had approximately $378 billion of assets under management, with over 2,600 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Contacts

altafiber



Investor Relations: 1.800.345.6301



investorrelations@altafiber.com