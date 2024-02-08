altafiber continues geographic expansion with new fiber builds to 27,000 Ohio addresses in Centerville, Washington Township, and Kettering

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–altafiber is excited to announce the deployment of its cutting-edge 10-Gig XGS-PON fiber network to approximately 27,000 addresses in the Centerville, Washington Township, and Kettering communities. altafiber expects to begin construction as early as 2024.





This announcement continues altafiber’s opportunistic edge-out strategy as it delivers on its mission to provide individuals and businesses with the fastest, most reliable, future-proof fiber network. Access to reliable high-speed Internet is an essential service for residents and businesses to address hybrid work, virtual learning, telemedicine and many other essential daily activities.

As the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, altafiber has invested more than $1.5 billion into its fiber network to date, reaching approximately 760,000 addresses. altafiber also plans to expand its multi-gigabit fiber network to approximately 400,000 homes outside of its incumbent territories, including new markets in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

“ These new fiber builds continue altafiber’s expansion in Ohio and demonstrate our commitment to increasing digital equity and creating new economic development opportunities through access to gigabit Internet,” said Jason Praeter, President – Consumer & Small Business at altafiber.

altafiber has a long history and progressive experience in providing and managing large and complex wireline and wireless projects. The company in 2021 became the first Internet Service Provider to introduce 2 gigabit speeds in Greater Cincinnati and anticipates introducing additional multi-gigabit solutions in the future.

Please click this link for more information.

About altafiber

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as “altafiber” in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Company delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. The Company also provides service in Hawai’i under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. In addition, the Company’s enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.altafiber.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

Contacts

altafiber



Josh Pichler, 513 565-0310



josh.pichler@altafiber.com