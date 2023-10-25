altafiber Continues Geographic Expansion With New Fiber Build to 65,000 Addresses in Multiple Counties Beyond Traditional Footprint

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–altafiber is excited to announce the deployment of its cutting-edge 10-Gig XGS-PON fiber network to approximately 65,000 addresses in the following communities starting in 2024.





Clark County, Ohio

City of New Carlisle

Clinton County, Ohio

Village of Blanchester

Village of Sabina

Delaware County, Ohio

Concord Township

Liberty Township

Fayette County, Ohio

Village of Jeffersonville

Madison County, Ohio

Village of Mt. Sterling

Village of West Jefferson

Montgomery County, Ohio

City of Trotwood

City of West Carrollton

City of Germantown

City of Miamisburg

Dearborn County, Indiana

City of Aurora

In addition to previously announced public-private partnerships covering over 160,000 addresses, this announcement continues altafiber’s opportunistic edge-out strategy as it delivers on its mission to provide individuals and businesses with the fastest, most reliable, future-proof fiber network. Access to reliable high-speed Internet is an essential service for residents and businesses to address hybrid work, virtual learning, telemedicine and many other essential daily activities.

As the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, altafiber has invested more than $1.5 billion into its fiber network to date, reaching approximately 730,000 addresses. altafiber also plans to expand its multi-gigabit fiber network to approximately 400,000 homes outside of its incumbent territories, including new markets in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

altafiber has a long history and progressive experience in providing and managing large and complex wireline and wireless projects. The company in 2014 became the first Internet Service Provider in Greater Cincinnati to offer 1 gigabit Internet, and in 2021 became the first Internet Service Provider to introduce 2 gigabit speeds in that market.

“ altafiber is committed to increasing digital equity and creating new economic development opportunities through access to gigabit Internet,” said Jason Praeter, President – Consumer & Small Business at altafiber. “ We are incredibly excited to enter these new geographies and look forward to delivering an outstanding customer experience while becoming fully engaged in these great communities.”

About altafiber

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as “altafiber” in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Company delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. The Company also provides service in Hawai’i under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. In addition, the Company’s enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.altafiber.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

