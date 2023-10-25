Home Business Wire altafiber Continues Geographic Expansion With New Fiber Build to 65,000 Addresses in...
Business Wire

altafiber Continues Geographic Expansion With New Fiber Build to 65,000 Addresses in Multiple Counties Beyond Traditional Footprint

di Business Wire

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–altafiber is excited to announce the deployment of its cutting-edge 10-Gig XGS-PON fiber network to approximately 65,000 addresses in the following communities starting in 2024.


Clark County, Ohio

  • City of New Carlisle

Clinton County, Ohio

  • Village of Blanchester
  • Village of Sabina

Delaware County, Ohio

  • Concord Township
  • Liberty Township

Fayette County, Ohio

  • Village of Jeffersonville

Madison County, Ohio

  • Village of Mt. Sterling
  • Village of West Jefferson

Montgomery County, Ohio

  • City of Trotwood
  • City of West Carrollton
  • City of Germantown
  • City of Miamisburg

Dearborn County, Indiana

  • City of Aurora

In addition to previously announced public-private partnerships covering over 160,000 addresses, this announcement continues altafiber’s opportunistic edge-out strategy as it delivers on its mission to provide individuals and businesses with the fastest, most reliable, future-proof fiber network. Access to reliable high-speed Internet is an essential service for residents and businesses to address hybrid work, virtual learning, telemedicine and many other essential daily activities.

As the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, altafiber has invested more than $1.5 billion into its fiber network to date, reaching approximately 730,000 addresses. altafiber also plans to expand its multi-gigabit fiber network to approximately 400,000 homes outside of its incumbent territories, including new markets in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

altafiber has a long history and progressive experience in providing and managing large and complex wireline and wireless projects. The company in 2014 became the first Internet Service Provider in Greater Cincinnati to offer 1 gigabit Internet, and in 2021 became the first Internet Service Provider to introduce 2 gigabit speeds in that market.

altafiber is committed to increasing digital equity and creating new economic development opportunities through access to gigabit Internet,” said Jason Praeter, President – Consumer & Small Business at altafiber. “We are incredibly excited to enter these new geographies and look forward to delivering an outstanding customer experience while becoming fully engaged in these great communities.”

Please click this link for more information about this partnership.

About altafiber

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as “altafiber” in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Company delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. The Company also provides service in Hawai’i under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. In addition, the Company’s enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.altafiber.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

Contacts

altafiber

Josh Pichler, 513 565-0310

josh.pichler@altafiber.com

Articoli correlati

FREYR Battery Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & OSLO, Norway & LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell...
Continua a leggere

New Relic Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total revenue of $242.8 million, up 7% year over year GAAP operating margin of (8)%, non-GAAP operating margin of 19%SAN...
Continua a leggere

Tecnotree Reports Record Order Book Backed by Strong Deliveries, Promises Stable Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, announced today its...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php