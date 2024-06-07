altafiber continues geographic expansion in Central Ohio with new fiber builds in Sunbury, Johnstown, Galena

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–altafiber is pleased to announce the continued deployment of its cutting-edge 10-Gig XGS-PON fiber network into Central Ohio with the addition of addresses in Sunbury, Johnstown, and the Village of Galena. Construction in these geographies is scheduled to begin in 2025.





The build continues altafiber’s opportunistic edge-out strategy as it delivers on its mission to provide individuals and businesses with the fastest, most reliable, future-proof fiber network. Access to reliable high-speed Internet is an essential service for residents and businesses to address hybrid work, virtual learning, telemedicine and many other essential daily activities.

As the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, altafiber has invested nearly $2 billion into its fiber network to date. altafiber’s network spans more than 16,600 route miles in the Midwest, including Greater Cincinnati, where the company offers fiber-based services to nearly 100 percent of business and single-family home addresses.

In August 2023, altafiber announced it will bring fiber to approximately 400,000 homes outside of its incumbent territories, including new markets in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. altafiber has subsequently announced several new builds; a comprehensive overview of the company’s geographic expansion may be found via this link.

altafiber has a long history and progressive experience in providing and managing large and complex wireline and wireless projects. The company in 2021 became the first Internet Service Provider to introduce 2 gigabit speeds in Greater Cincinnati, and anticipates introducing additional multi-gigabit solutions in the future.

“ Access to gigabit Internet is a critical component to increasing digital equity and creating new economic development opportunities,” said Jason Praeter, President – Consumer & Small Business at altafiber. “ We are excited to expand our fiber network to Sunbury, Johnstown, and Galena and look forward to delivering an outstanding customer experience while becoming fully engaged in these great communities as we grow our footprint in Central Ohio.”

About altafiber

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as “altafiber” in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Company delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. The Company also provides service in Hawai’i under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. In addition, the Company’s enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.altafiber.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

