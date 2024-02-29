altafiber changes face of Cincinnati skyline with new signage at Atrium Two headquarters

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–altafiber has completed the installation of the altafiber logo at the top of its Atrium Two headquarters in Downtown Cincinnati. Holthaus Lackner Signs manufactured and installed the altafiber sign, which faces south toward the Ohio River.





altafiber has been serving Greater Cincinnati residents and businesses for more than 150 years and employs 1,500 individuals in the region. altafiber, formerly known as Cincinnati Bell, announced the new brand in 2021 to reflect its transformation into a fiber-based technology company, and to support its geographic expansion beyond Greater Cincinnati.

The new signage follows an extensive renovation in Atrium Two, where altafiber debuted its new office space in November 2023. The company’s open office environment features cutting-edge technology and amenities to support altafiber’s hybrid work environment.

“ We are excited to rejoin the Downtown skyline with the altafiber name at the top of our Atrium Two headquarters,” said Leigh Fox, President and CEO of altafiber. “ The sign symbolizes our ongoing commitment to this great city and downtown business district that has supported us for so many years.”

As the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, altafiber has invested more than $1.5 billion into its cutting-edge 10-Gig XGS-PON fiber network, which today reaches almost every single-family residence and business address in the region. altafiber also plans to expand its multi-gigabit fiber network to approximately 400,000 addresses outside of its incumbent territories, including new markets in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

About altafiber

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as “altafiber” in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Company delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. The Company also provides service in Hawai’i under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. In addition, the Company’s enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.altafiber.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

Contacts

altafiber



Josh Pichler, 513 565-0310



josh.pichler@altafiber.com