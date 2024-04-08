Alpine Investors Launches Guardian Restoration Partners Alongside Partnership with DryLux, Dry Kings and Midwest Restoration

New platform focuses on partnering with and building exceptional restoration service providers





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alpine Investors (Alpine) today announced the launch of Guardian Restoration Partners (Guardian), a new platform focused on partnering with and building exceptional home restoration businesses. In conjunction with the launch, Guardian has partnered with DryLux Restoration (DryLux), Dry Kings and Midwest Restoration (Midwest), three leading damage restoration providers serving local communities in Arizona, the San Francisco Bay Area and Wisconsin, respectively.

Guardian partners with leading local restoration brands that help save and restore properties after emergency events, including water and fire damage, mold, lead, asbestos and biohazards. With an unwavering focus on people, Guardian strives to help restoration businesses scale by attracting and developing top talent and investing in efficient technology and systems, ultimately enabling business owners to focus on providing an exceptional customer experience.

Bruno Slosse will lead Guardian as CEO and Brian Willis will serve as President, driving the M&A strategy. Prior to joining Guardian, Bruno successfully served as President and CEO of Vendavo, an enterprise software company for global manufacturers and distributors. Bruno’s experience and skillset will be instrumental in leading the business and its partners into their next phases of growth. Brian was recruited through Alpine’s talent program and previously worked at GTCR, a leading private equity firm.

“I could not be more excited to launch Guardian. With a vision to be the most impactful company in the industry, we are committed to building the right way,” said Bruno Slosse. Brian Willis added, “Building the right way means creating a best-in-class employee experience, adopting a customer-first mindset, and maintaining an unwavering commitment to preserving the legacies of our partners.”

“DryLux, Dry Kings and Midwest Restoration have exceptional reputations in the industry for delivering the highest quality emergency restoration services for their customers. I am thrilled that these teams have partnered with Guardian for their next stage of growth,” said Daniel Cohen, Partner at Alpine. “Alpine is committed to building great companies and, with our exceptional track record in home services, we are excited to serve as a partner to Guardian.”

DryLux was founded in Gilbert, Arizona in 2010 by Ben and Robert Horne. The company has since protected and restored homes across the Mesa and Phoenix communities. The partnership with Guardian will expand the DryLux team and cultivate new leads to drive further growth—while providing the team the flexibility to maximize time spent on other priorities.

Founded by Jenny and Matthew Sharpe, Dry Kings aims to restore livelihoods one building at a time. For over a decade, Dry Kings has been helping property owners in the San Francisco Bay Area to recover their buildings after a water or fire loss, with a relentless focus on providing the highest standard of care. The partnership with Guardian will enable Dry Kings to fast-track its expansion and hiring plans while maintaining a culture of integrity.

Midwest was founded in 2008 by Coyne Borree in his hometown of Kaukauna, Wisconsin with a mission to support Borree’s local community. With a dedicated team of compassionate and hardworking professionals, Midwest offers 24/7 emergency services for both residential and commercial properties across a dozen counties in Wisconsin. Through the Guardian partnership, Midwest can continue to give back to the community while scaling its best practices to the next level.

About Guardian Restoration Partners



Guardian Restoration Partners (Guardian) partners with and builds exceptional restoration service providers so that every property owner can get the emergency help they need. Backed by Alpine Investors, Guardian seeks to help local restoration business owners guard their legacies and unlock growth through talent development, technology investments and operational support. For more information, visit https://guardianrestoration.com.

About Alpine Investors



Alpine Investors (Alpine) is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in the software and services industries. Alpine’s PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine has $17 billion in assets under management and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com and https://alpineinvestors.com/terms-conditions/ for full disclaimers including, but not limited to, third-party statements and certifications and Alpine Operations Group.

