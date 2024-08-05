Alphawave Semi Appoints Chief Accounting Officer, Sameer Ladiwala

Brings considerable semiconductor industry, corporate finance, and M&A experience; strengthens the financial team, as the company advances connectivity for AI data centers

LONDON & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure, has announced the appointment of Sameer Ladiwala to SVP Finance & Chief Accounting Officer (CAO).





Ladiwala brings more than 25 years of financial management experience, including more than a decade within public semiconductor IP and chip companies.

Prior to joining Alphawave Semi, Ladiwala held the CAO role at Luminar Technologies, Arm and Cypress Semiconductor, and was Assistant Corporate Controller at Intersil. He also worked extensively with semiconductor and technology-sector companies during his 12 years at PwC.

At these companies, he collaborated on the due diligence, negotiation, and integration of M&A transactions that ranged between $5 million and $10 billion, and participated in debt funding operations totalling over $2 billion. Additionally, Ladiwala has significant experience with accounting for complex transactions, including multiple-element long-term subscription and IP licensing revenue agreements worth a combined value of over $1 billion.

“Sameer brings a unique mix of experience of IP-focused and semiconductor product companies, which is a rare skill set in a CAO,” said Rahul Mathur, CFO. “In addition, he brings a track record for implementing many of the strategic initiatives that Alphawave Semi is considering for future growth. The entire management team and Board of Directors are thrilled to have Sameer join and further strengthen the finance organization and the entire company.”

Ladiwala is based in Alphawave Semi’s Silicon Valley design headquarters, San Jose, CA.

