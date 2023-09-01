Alphawave Semi Announces Appointment of David Reeder to Board of Directors

Accomplished executive brings depth of experience in semiconductor operations and financial governance

LONDON & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alphawave IP Group plc (LN: AWE, the “Company” or “Alphawave Semi”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Reeder as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2023. Following his appointment, David Reeder will become a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee.





David has served in senior finance and operational roles in global high technology companies including: GlobalFoundries, Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Cisco and Lexmark. In October of 2021, as CFO of GlobalFoundries, he led the largest ever semiconductor IPO ($26B market cap IPO). Prior to GlobalFoundries, David served as CFO and CEO of Lexmark and as CEO of Tower Hill Insurance Group, a $1B revenue private equity company. He also served on the audit committee of Milacron and on the transaction committee during the Milacron merger with Hillenbrand.

He has extensive experience in corporate finance, strategic planning, supply chain management, engineering, manufacturing, IT systems, investor relations and risk management. Additionally, he has demonstrable CFO and CEO experience at both privately and publicly held companies.

David Reeder said: “I am very excited to be joining the Board at Alphawave Semi, to bring my extensive experience in semiconductors to this emerging leader in the semiconductor space. Having taken GlobalFoundries public recently, I understand the unique challenges of being a newly public company in semiconductors and I look forward to serving the shareholders of Alphawave Semi as a Non-Executive Director.”

John Lofton Holt, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Alphawave Semi, said: “The Board and management team at Alphawave Semi are pleased to welcome such an experienced executive to our Board of Directors. David will bring vast operational experience in semiconductors as well as additional governance around finance operations. He will be joining the Audit Committee effective immediately and will also be joining the Nomination Committee to assist in the search for our new CFO.”

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.

Alphawave Semi and the Alphawave Semi logo are trademarks of Alphawave IP Group plc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Alphawave IP Group plc

John Lofton Holt, Executive Chairman



Jose Cano, Head of IR



ir@awavesemi.com

+44 (0) 20 7717 5877

Brunswick Group

Simone Selzer



Sarah West



alphawave@brunswickgroup.com

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Gravitate PR

Lisette Paras



Michael Terry Caraher



alphawave@gravitatepr.com

+1 415 420 8420