AlphaStruxure SVP and Chief Technology Officer Steve Pullins Joins Xendee’s Board of Advisors

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Xendee Corporation, a leading DER and EV charging infrastructure design and operation software provider, announced today that Steve Pullins has joined the Board of Advisors.

Mr. Pullins currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at AlphaStruxure, a Schneider Electric and Carlyle joint venture that combines Carlyle’s financial backing and Schneider Electric’s 185+ years of energy expertise. With over 40 years of experience in the electric utility industry, Mr. Pullins joins Xendee’s board of advisors as an expert in operations, maintenance, and engineering of microgrids, and renewable energy project development. He has designed over 75 microgrids for various customers and has worked with more than 20 utility companies on microgrid projects, renewable strategies, and power system optimization with Smart Grid technologies.

“Steve has been a visionary in microgrids, and has been applying his knowledge and passion for renewable distributed energy technologies toward the cause of improving lives and building a better and cleaner energy future for generations to come,” said Adib Nasle, Co-Founder and CEO of Xendee Corporation. “We’re excited to welcome him to Xendee’s board of advisors, so we can benefit from his leadership and expertise as we continue to provide innovative solutions to our customers in the energy industry.”

Previously, Mr. Pullins led the nation’s Modern Grid Strategy for DOE’s National Energy Technology Laboratory and has advised several international utility and government organizations on Smart Grid technologies and operations, microgrid development, integrating intelligence, new power generation, and waste to energy issues.

“I believe that Xendee’s advanced microgrid and EV infrastructure design and operation software technology has the potential to transform the energy industry and significantly accelerate the electrification of transportation, as well as the ‘hard to decarb’ sectors. I look forward to working with the company’s leadership team to drive growth and innovation,” said Mr. Pullins.

Mr. Pullins holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Physics from Wright State University and a Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Power and Energy Society (PES).

