Home Business Wire Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in 12th Annual CEO Investor Summit...
Business Wire

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in 12th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023

di Business Wire

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS”) (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that company management will be joining 14 other companies in collectively hosting the 12th Annual NYC Summit investor conference, being held on Tuesday, December 12th at Mastro’s New York.


The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at https://investor.aosmd.com/events-and-presentations/presentations/default.aspx.

About the 12th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 15 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 15 management teams collectively hosting the 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), CVD Equipment (CVV), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Movella (MVLA), SkyWater Technology (SKYT), and Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO). Stifel and TD Cowen are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 1, 2023.

RSVP Contacts for 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Phone: (808) 960-2642

Email: lauraoiye@gmail.com

Claire E. McAdams

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technologies, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, graphic cards, flat panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, quick chargers, home appliances, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Yujia Zhai, CPA

The Blueshirt Group

Yujia@blueshirtgroup.com
+1 (860) 214-0809

Articoli correlati

NetApp Appoints Anders Gustafsson to the Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that Anders Gustafsson, executive chair...
Continua a leggere

voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
FRIEDBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) (the ‘Company’, ‘voxeljet’, or ‘we’), a provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and...
Continua a leggere

Intevac Announces Participation in 12th Annual NYC Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced management’s participation in...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php