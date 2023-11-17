Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in 12th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS”) (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that company management will be joining 14 other companies in collectively hosting the 12th Annual NYC Summit investor conference, being held on Tuesday, December 12th at Mastro’s New York.





The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at https://investor.aosmd.com/events-and-presentations/presentations/default.aspx.

About the 12th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 15 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 15 management teams collectively hosting the 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), CVD Equipment (CVV), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Movella (MVLA), SkyWater Technology (SKYT), and Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO). Stifel and TD Cowen are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 1, 2023.

RSVP Contacts for 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye



Phone: (808) 960-2642



Email: lauraoiye@gmail.com

Claire E. McAdams



Phone: (530) 265-9899



Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technologies, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, graphic cards, flat panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, quick chargers, home appliances, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yujia Zhai, CPA



The Blueshirt Group



Yujia@blueshirtgroup.com

+1 (860) 214-0809