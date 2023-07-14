<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS”) (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after the market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, which will be open to the public. During the conference call, the company will review the financial results and discuss other business matters.


To listen to the live conference call, please dial +1 833 470 1428 or +1 404 975 4839 if dialing from outside the United States and Canada. The access code is 379676. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com.

The webcast replay will be available for seven days after the live call on the same website. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for seven days. The replay dial-in number is +1 (866) 813-9403 or +44 204 525 0658 if dialing from outside the United States and Canada, and the access code is 180834.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, graphic cards, flat-panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Yujia Zhai

The Blueshirt Group

Yujia@blueshirtgroup.com
+1 (860) 214-0809

