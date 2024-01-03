Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Releases αMOS5™ 600V FRD 95mohm and 125mohm Super Junction MOSFET

New advanced HV MOSFETs optimized to meet the high efficiency needs in LLC, PSFB Converters and H-4 and Cyclo-Inverters of Solar/ESS applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide band gap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, today announced the release of two αMOS5™ 600V FRD Super Junction MOSFETs. αMOS5™ is AOS’s market and application-proven high voltage MOSFET platform, designed to meet the high efficiency and high-density needs of servers, workstations, telecom rectifiers, solar Inverters, EV charging, motor drives and industrial power applications.









The design of today’s mid-high power switched-mode power supply (SMPS) and solar inverter systems boil down to four major challenges – higher efficiency, higher density, lower system costs, and uncompromised robustness. High Voltage Super Junction MOSFETs are the dominant choice for topologies such as single/interleaved/dual boost/CrCM TP PFCs, LLC, PSFB, multi-level NPC/ANPC and so forth.

αMOS5™ has been the leading High Voltage Super Junction solution tailored for fast switching, ease-of-use and robustness in mission-critical applications. αMOS5™ FRD FETs are engineered with strong intrinsic body diode to handle hard commutation scenarios, when the freewheeling body diode is in reverse recovery due to abnormal operations, such as short-circuit or start-up transients. The two products released, the AOK095A60FD (TO-247) and AOTF125A60FDL (TO-220F), are 600V FRD FETs with 95mohm and 125mohm maximum Rdson, respectively. In tests conducted by AOS engineers, the body diodes of these two FRD FETs have survived high di/dt, under abnormal system conditions, even at elevated junction temperatures of up to 150°C. Additionally, AOS tests have shown that these devices’ turn off energy (Eoff) are noticeably lower than the competition’s, which contributes to higher efficiency in light or mid-load conditions.

“We defined our products for traditional power supplies, as well as DC/DC and DC/AC converters of solar inverters and ESS systems, where bi-directional topologies are needed. As energy storage-ready inverters become the trend and high voltage batteries are utilized increasingly in AC-coupled systems, the AOK095A60FD and AOTF125A60FDL will become industry leading solutions for bi-directional DC/DC and inverter/PFC applications that serve a wide range of power supplies, solar PV inverters, and ESS hybrid converters,” said Richard Zhang, Senior Director of Product Line and Global Power Supply Business at AOS.

Technical Highlights

Rugged, fast recovery diode (FRD) with reduced Qrr for demanding use cases

Engineered for both hard and soft switching topologies with ultra-low switching loss

Strong UIS and SOA capabilities

Engineered to prevent self turn-on

Suitable for LLC, PSFB, CrCM Totem-Pole, Multi-level NPC and CrCM H-4/Cyclo Inverter applications

Pricing and Availability

The AOK095A60FD (600V 95mohm TO-247) is immediately available in production quantities with a lead time of 16 weeks. The unit price in 1,000-piece quantities is $3.75.

The AOTF125A60FDL (600V 125mohm TO-220F) is immediately available in production quantities with a lead time of 16 weeks. The unit price in 1,000-piece quantities is $3.22.

