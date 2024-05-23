Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces Innovatively Designed, Space-Saving Half-Bridge MOSFET for DC-DC Applications

By reducing the footprint size to enable a more efficient high-power design, the AONG36322 XSPairFET™ provides a leading solution for space-constrained DC-DC Buck applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide bandgap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, today introduced its AONG36322 XSPairFET designed for space-constrained DC-DC applications. The new AONG36322 features two 30V MOSFETs in a half-bridge configuration where the high-side and the low-side MOSFETs are in an asymmetric DFN3.5×5 XSPairFET package. This innovative design allows the AONG36322 to replace an existing DFN5x6 asymmetric half-bridge MOSFET with an approximate 60 percent space-saving solution, thereby reducing the PCB footprint to further streamline the DC-DC architecture, resulting in a more efficient design. These benefits make the AONG36322 ideal for a new generation of smaller DC-DC buck converters in more compact applications such as point-of-load (POL) computing, USB hubs, and power banks.









The AONG36322 is an extension to the AOS XSPairFET lineup, designed with the latest bottom-source packaging technology. Its integrated high-side and low-side MOSFETs feature 4.5 mOhms and 1.3 mOhms maximum on-resistance, respectively, where the low-side MOSFET source is connected directly to the exposed pad on the PCB to enhance thermal dissipation. A definite advantage of the state-of-the-art AONG36322 package design is that it delivers lower parasitic inductance, significantly reducing switch node ringing.

“We designed the AONG36322 in the DFN3.5×5 package to help our customers meet their ongoing board space limitations. Our breakthrough AOS XSPairFET design also gives them the benefit of improved power density and efficiency to overcome the challenge developers face in meeting ever-increasing POL Buck application performance goals,” said Peter H. Wilson, Marketing Sr. Director of MOSFET product line at AOS.

Part Number Package V DS (V) V GS (±V) R DS(ON) (mΩ max) at V GS = Ciss (pF) Coss (pF) Crss (pF) Qg (nC) 10V 4.5V AONG36322 DFN 3.5×5 High Side (Q1) 30 20 4.5 8.0 1150 380 555 7.5 Low Side (Q2) 30 12 1.3 1.75 4180 880 125 30

The AONG36322 is immediately available in production quantities with a lead time of 16 weeks. The unit price in 1,000-piece quantities is $0.915.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide band gap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, SiC, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HV Gate Drivers, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

