Alpha® ADOM Outdoor Gateway from EnerSys® Recognized Among Best in Industry for Cable Broadband Innovation

Innovative design enables cable operators to rapidly scale delivery of 5G services





READING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnerSys—EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for cable broadband and telecommunications networks, announced today that the Alpha® ADOM outdoor gateway, a DOCSIS 3.1-enabled OEM module, has been recognized among the best in the industry by the 2023 Broadband Technology Report’s Diamond Technology Reviews, a program developed to recognize the most innovative products available to the cable broadband industry.

The Alpha® ADOM outdoor gateway is an enabler for deploying 5G small cells across the cable broadband Hybrid Fiber-Coax (HFC) infrastructure, which provides high speed, low-latency backhaul and power across North America and around the globe. The Alpha® ADOM gateway received the honoree score of 4.5 out of 5 Diamonds in Mobile Networking category. The Alpha® ADOM gateway was recognized for its innovative design and value. Key features that were highlighted for the judges’ review include:

Temperature-hardened CableLabs ® certified DOCSIS ® 3.1 modem for outdoor backhaul applications.

certified DOCSIS 3.1 modem for outdoor backhaul applications. HFC coax connection and power extraction/RF filtering that provides an isolated, noise free power source for the radio.

Complete Radio Frequency noise ingress and egress protection from radio and noise interference between wireless and wireline networks.

Hands-free installation provisioning through integrated automatic RF step attenuation, eliminating the need for manual RF power adjustments.

Integrates into existing element management systems.

EnerSys has collaborated with Samsung to incorporate the Alpha® ADOM gateway into Samsung’s 5G CBRS Strand Small Cell, which is designed for multi-system operators (MSOs) deploying their mobile networks. Samsung’s solution integrates the Alpha® ADOM outdoor gateway, 5G baseband, radio and antenna into a single form factor for easy deployment. The Samsung 5G CBRS Strand Small Cell can be deployed on a cable operators’ Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) infrastructure to deliver 5G service, with the Alpha® ADOM outdoor gateway that enables the HFC network to be used for both backhaul and power. The Samsung 5G CBRS Strand Small Cell allows cable operators to rapidly scale delivery of 5G service using their existing HFC infrastructure, without the need for permits—and with connectivity for efficient deployments.

“ We are proud to be recognized among the best in the industry for our innovation excellence, delivering high-value power solutions that enable our customers to confidently and cost-effectively deliver 5G services through their existing infrastructure.,” said John Hewitt, EnerSys Vice President of Broadband Communications. “ We are also excited to collaborate with Samsung to deliver next generation solutions that provide both backhaul and power capabilities. Our experience and product designs for cable broadband outdoor networks helped Samsung focus on their core strengths in radio design and development, including high reliability and system integration.”

EnerSys at SCTE CableTec Expo 2023:

At this year’s SCTE CableTec Expo 2023, being held at the Denver Convention Center October 17-19, EnerSys will showcase at its booth (Booth #923) their latest solutions for lithium-ion energy storage, remote fiber network powering, wireless enablement, and critical facilities. Samsung’s 5G CBRS Strand Small Cell will also be displayed throughout the duration of the EXPO in the EnerSys booth from October 17-19.

Additionally, Samsung and EnerSys will present results of a co-authored technical paper entitled: “ The Benefits and Challenges of Deploying 5G Small Cells on the HFC Strand Network,” to provide a deeper understanding of what goes into designing a 5G wireless network using strand-mounted small cells. Presentation location: Denver Convention Center, 2PM Wednesday October 18, Room 111.

About EnerSys

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, designs, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.

