Alpega Group Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems Report

VIENNA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alpega Group, a leading provider of end-to-end transportation software solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems. This Gartner report provides a comprehensive review of the current TMS solutions on the market, evaluating technology vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.





Alpega TMS is the only TMS pureplay vendor headquartered in Europe, which gives the company a deep understanding of the unique, cross-border needs and challenges faced by European customers. This expertise, coupled with a comprehensive European carrier network, allows Alpega to provide unparalleled support in successfully rolling out transportation projects across Europe and global geographies where their European customers build and sell their products.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner for our TMS solution,” said Todd DeLaughter, CEO of Alpega Group. “Our enhanced Go-to-Market approach, with product packaging to allow customers to start small and grow with us, combined with recent outstanding sales team performance, have led to significant new customer wins. We are proud to see our solution being acknowledged by Gartner, which, to us, reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative and flexible solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients”.

Gartner subscribers can access the complete Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems here Gartner Disclaimer

Recognized as Alpega Group from 2020 to 2023 and as inet-logistics from 2011 to 2019.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Alpega Group

Alpega Group is a leading global logistics SaaS software company offering modular solutions that cover all transportation and logistics complexity needs. By bringing together the best solutions and market expertise, the Alpega Group has created the transportation industry’s only scalable end-to-end software suite.

www.alpegagroup.com

Contacts

Benoit.Gruber@alpegagroup.com