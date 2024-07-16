Alpega Announces the 14th Edition of Connecta: One of Europe’s Largest Logistics Networking Event

VIENNA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alpega is excited to announce the return of Connecta, the premier networking event in the European road transport sector, celebrating its 14th edition. Scheduled for October 10th and 11th, 2024, at the prestigious Marriott Auditorium Conference Center in Madrid, this year’s event promises to be the most comprehensive and impactful yet.









Unparalleled Networking Opportunities

With over 500 professionals from across Europe expected to attend, Connecta 2024 will offer unmatched networking opportunities. Participants can generate significant business prospects within a single day, thanks to a meticulously planned agenda of networking activities. This event brings together the major players in the market, offering attendees a unique platform to engage in meaningful conversations and forge valuable connections.

A Full Logistics Network Representation

For the first time, Connecta 2024 will feature all logistics network participants, including carriers, freight forwarders, and shippers. This comprehensive representation ensures a holistic view of the industry, facilitating deeper insights and collaboration across different segments of the transport sector.

Showcasing the Latest Innovations

Connecta 2024 will also be a platform to showcase the latest innovations in the logistics sector. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions and technologies that are transforming the industry, providing valuable insights into future trends and advancements.

Expanded Agenda with Key Panels and Workshops

The 2024 edition of Connecta boasts an expanded agenda, beginning on Thursday afternoon with a series of key panels and workshops. We are excited to confirm an inaugural session with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), led by Jesus Montero, Lead Knowledge Analyst in Logistics, presenting insightful analysis on industry trends alongside major sector players. Additionally, attendees can look forward to a networking workshop led by the renowned Jose Maria Salles, providing practical tools and strategies for effective networking.

Why Attend Connecta 2024?

“Connecta is more than just a networking event; it’s a pivotal moment for the European logistics community to come together, share insights, and drive innovation. This year’s edition will be our most impactful yet, offering unparalleled opportunities to connect, learn, and grow,” said Todd DeLaughter, CEO of Alpega.

Meet and converse with top influencers and decision-makers in the European road transport industry. Generate Business Opportunities: Utilize tailored networking activities to create valuable business prospects in a single day.

Utilize tailored networking activities to create valuable business prospects in a single day. Gain Industry Insights: Attend sessions and panels led by industry experts, including a detailed analysis of current trends by BCG.

Attend sessions and panels led by industry experts, including a detailed analysis of current trends by BCG. Comprehensive Network Representation: Benefit from the presence of carriers, logistics operators, and shippers, offering a complete view of the transport chain.

Benefit from the presence of carriers, logistics operators, and shippers, offering a complete view of the transport chain. Discover Innovations: Explore the latest technologies and solutions shaping the future of logistics.

Don’t miss this unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, and grow within the European road transport sector. Join us at Connecta 2024 and be part of the conversation shaping the future of the industry.

Registration and Additional Information



For more details and to register for Connecta 2024, please visit our official website Alpega Connecta. Special early bird prices are available until July 31st.

About Alpega

Alpega is a global leader in logistics SaaS software, dedicated to delivering comprehensive end-to-end solutions for all transport requirements. Our mission is to empower shippers, forwarders, and carriers through efficient digitalization, addressing today’s logistics challenges and driving smarter logistics for a greener tomorrow.

Leveraging extensive carrier-based assets, Alpega provides tangible benefits in Transport Execution, Freight Planning, Freight Sourcing and Payment, Dock Scheduling, and Data Insights. As the only SaaS provider offering Transport Management Systems (TMS) for shippers, and with an 80,000-strong open carrier network that covers about 10% of all commercial trucks in Europe, we lead in innovation and efficiency.

Our connectivity extends through three premier freight exchanges in Europe, with notable leadership in Iberia, Romania, Central, and Southeastern European regions, facilitating seamless matching of freight loads with transportation capacity.

With over three decades of transportation expertise, we help businesses streamline their supply chain planning and execution, reducing costs and increasing visibility. Our community of 80,000 carriers and 200,000 members is seamlessly connected daily, efficiently managing vital transport operations. This network harnesses the power of collective intelligence, driving data-driven insights and optimizations across the logistics ecosystem, and creating a network effect that adds significant value for our customers. Operating in 80 countries, Alpega boasts a diverse team of over 450+ professionals representing 31 nationalities.

