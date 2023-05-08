Alorica Earns LGUs’ Trust with 14 Recognitions Upon Hiring 8,000+ Unemployed Filipinos in 2022 with Plans to Hire Thousands More in the First Half of This Year

The Certified Great Place to Work® BPO Also Receives “PWD-Friendly Business Establishment” by the Quezon City Government for its Inclusive Business Practices

MANILA, Philippines–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alorica–Through their active participation in job fairs organized by Local Government Units (LGUs), global customer experience (CX) provider Alorica was able to assist 8,000 Filipinos in landing full-time jobs on the spot across the country in 2022. With a target to hire thousands of more local employees during the first half of this year, Alorica’s continued business growth is enabling the company to help combat the Philippines’ unemployment rate of 4.8% (Q1 2023). In addition, the company received an award for its strong Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) commitment through its exclusive partnership with a local, family-run business that supports persons with disabilities.

Alorica’s innovative recruitment strategies center around utilizing digital tools and automated processes to efficiently recruit, onboard and develop a diverse and talented workforce. This approach helps provide equal employment opportunities to job seekers of all backgrounds regardless of age, gender orientation, skills and more. Through a unique “meet people where they’re at” culture, Alorica has successfully created thousands of jobs for those starting out or revamping their careers. Moreover, the company promoted 5,000+ employees globally just last year.

Government leaders’ acknowledgment of Alorica’s efforts

The CX provider’s efforts to tackle unemployment in the country have not gone unnoticed. In 2022 alone, Alorica received a total of 14 recognitions from the job fairs held in multiple localities, provinces and agencies. Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay commended Alorica for hiring the most number of applicants on the spot during the LGU’s job fair at the end of last year, while the City Government of Taguig acknowledged the company for supporting their Mega Job Fair late fall. Governor Jeremias Singson of Ilocos Sur also applauded Alorica for its successful participation in the province’s “1st One Ilocos Sur Job Fair” where the organization was able to maximize its footprint through a vast selection of career opportunities for many job seekers. Similarly, the officials of Davao Del Norte State College recognized Alorica’s full support for its virtual “Hybrid Trabaho, Negosyo at Kabuhayan 2022” held via Zoom and Facebook Live.

“Partnering with LGUs and leveraging all platforms available are the key components of our hiring strategy as we focus on reaching job seekers of diverse backgrounds,” said Marvin Vinluan, Director of Talent Acquisition. “As Alorica Philippines continues to expand through the rest of this year, we are looking forward to working closely with more LGUs to attract top talent for the BPO industry,” added Vinluan.

A proven culture of inclusivity that extends from the work environment to local business partnerships and the community at large

On top of these recognitions, Alorica was granted an award by the Quezon City Government for being a “PWD-Friendly Business Establishment”. Mayor Joy Belmonte praised Alorica for its advocacy in advancing disability rights and providing equal employment opportunities for persons with disabilities (PWD), reinforcing the company’s award-winning DEI measures in the workplace and beyond. Not only are these goals an integral part of Alorica’s hiring and operational processes, but the BPO provider also places emphasis on these key areas through its business relationships. One example is its unique vendor partnership with Snaquick 24/7, a local business owned and operated by a husband and wife who have physical disabilities that exclusively sells food and beverages to Alorica employees across multiple sites. In alignment with Alorica’s mission of making lives better, Snaquick 24/7 provides job opportunities for persons with disabilities and devotes a portion of their revenue to Tahanang Walang Hagdan, a Non-Government Organization (NGO) that helps those with disabilities become more self-sufficient.

“We’re proud to work with Snaquick 24/7 as our preferred vendor. It’s a great way for our employees to eat and enjoy their breaks conveniently and safely onsite, day or night, and we’re able to pay it forward exponentially by supporting this family-run business that then further helps PWDs,” said Sarah Marie Salva, Director of Facilities. “We want to keep coming up with innovative ways to do more for others. That’s what our Corporate Social Responsibility programs are all about,” she added.

With more than 56,000 employees in the Philippines across 24 sites and work-at-home programs, Alorica continues to support some of the most progressive and well-known brands in the world across multiple industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare, telecommunication, technology and entertainment among others. To learn more about working at Alorica Philippines, visit http://www.alorica.com/careers/philippines.

Contacts

Sunny Yu



Sunny.Yu@alorica.com