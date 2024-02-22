Alorica and Automation Anywhere Join Forces to Redefine Industry-Leading Customer Experience (CX) Solutions

With unparalleled automation capabilities powered by GenAI, the partnership will deliver optimized efficiencies and business outcomes, while significantly improving customer and employee experiences

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alorica—Alorica, a global leader of next-generation customer experience solutions, announced today a new partnership with Automation Anywhere, a leader in Intelligent Automation that puts artificial intelligence (AI) to work across every aspect of an organization. With Automation Anywhere’s leading capabilities in GenAI-powered Intelligent Automation, Alorica will seamlessly integrate its customer-centric approach, forging a powerhouse alliance that aims to improve efficiency, personalization, simplicity and satisfaction simultaneously. This collaboration further strengthens the suite of technology-enabled offerings by Alorica IQ – the company’s digital foundry focused on delivering outcome-based solutions that map and solve customer pain points, transforming the customer’s journey through next-level Customer Experience Management (CXM) services.





“Alorica IQ’s mission is to apply technology to push the boundaries of what’s possible now, so that it becomes the CX gold standard in the future. Partnering with Automation Anywhere furthers our relentless commitment to set a new benchmark in customer service,” said Harry Folloder, Chief Digital Officer, Alorica. “This is a huge step toward advancing our business transformation strategy for clients, enabling brands to win more effectively with their customers with less effort in the long run. Our vision is to expand the adoption of our GenAI solutions across the CXM industry to significantly increase CX employee satisfaction while gaining customer trust and loyalty.”

Automation Anywhere will support thousands of Alorica employees in delivering exceptional results for its global clients in diverse industries including retail, logistics, banking and healthcare. Supported by Automation Anywhere’s transformative Intelligent Automation platform, Alorica will enhance processes and elevate CX with quicker response times and personalized interactions across multiple channels.

“Our partnership gives Alorica the power of our Intelligent Automation platform to reimagine the future of customer service and contact center experiences,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder, Automation Anywhere. “Our collaboration empowers Alorica to deploy next-generation CX solutions for companies, leveraging GenAI to significantly enhance customer experiences for Alorica’s clients and their end-user customers.”

The partnership enables human-in-the-loop Intelligent Automation solutions for more complex contact center response situations that would benefit from GenAI, such as advanced image recognition, complex quote generation or handling of multiple intents in a conversational AI model with end-user customers. Additionally, Alorica IQ and Automation Anywhere have set up a dedicated taskforce for joint go-to-market efforts, combining their expertise to provide tailored automation solutions that meet the unique needs of shared customers and create future-ready GenAI-powered service offerings.

About Alorica

Alorica creates insanely great digital customer experiences at scale. Our team of 100,000 solutionists, technologists and operators partner with global brands and disruptive innovators to deliver digitally charged, tailored interactions customers crave. With a track record of creating long-term loyalty, Alorica brings actionable insights, proven processes and CX leadership to transform clients’ business needs, whether they’re focused on digital optimization, customer engagement or market expansion. Through strategic partnerships with best-in-breed technology, we design, integrate, and optimize digital solutions personalized to reach clients’ most desired outcomes now and for the future. Alorica drives CX innovation for the best clients around the globe from its award-winning operations in 18 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.alorica.com.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Intelligent Automation solutions that put AI to work across every aspect of an organization. The company’s Automation Success Platform is powered with specialized AI, generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through Intelligent Automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com. Automation Anywhere is a registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Sunny Yu



sunny.yu@alorica.com