Aloft Introduces Revolutionary Appraisal Toolkit: A Robust Solution for Today’s Appraisers

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aloft, a leading technology provider in the real estate appraisal industry, is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge product, Appraiser Toolkit. The platform aids the appraiser in performing defensible adjustments and analysis, which enables more accurate, efficient, and compliant appraisal reports for appraisers across the United States.









Elevating the Appraisal Industry

“As the real estate market continues to evolve, so do the challenges faced by appraisers. Compliance, data accuracy, and reporting complexity are just a few of the hurdles,” said Aloft’s CEO Travis Soukup. “We designed Appraiser Toolkit to help industry professionals navigate this intricate landscape.”

Dynamic Features

Appraiser Toolkit brings several innovative features, including:

Paired Cost Framework for Adjustments: A novel approach for making quick, accurate adjustments, saving time and effort for appraisers powered by Toolkit’s proprietary backend technology.

Data Aggregation Capabilities: Single-source data collection and validation from supported MLS systems, access to 1000s of data pieces at once to create ironclad reports.

Addressing Core Challenges

Data transparency and compliance have been challenges for the appraisal industry. Aloft’s Appraiser Toolkit aims to ease these pain points by offering features that provide clear, defendable, and compliant appraisal reports. “We are here to revolutionize how appraisers work without disrupting time-tested procedures. This isn’t just another tool; it’s an entirely new way to think about appraisals,” added Hansel Dobbs, Chief Appraiser.

Launch

The official launch of Appraiser Toolkit took place at Appraisal Summit on September 17th, where attendees got a hands-on demo. Early Access begins today and interested parties can sign up on their website.

About Aloft

Aloft is committed to transforming the real estate appraisal industry through innovative technology solutions. With its focus on ease of use, accuracy, and compliance, Aloft aims to set new standards for what is possible in the world of property valuation.

Contacts

Tom Burchnell



growth@aloftappraisal.com