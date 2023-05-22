AlmaLinux OS Foundation Welcomes Cybertrust Japan as a Platinum Sponsor

Collaboration aims to bring further stability and security to the RHEL clone

FORT MYERS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the community owned and governed open source AlmaLinux OS, today announced that Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd. has joined as a platinum sponsor of the foundation, and that Cybertrust Japan will be adopting AlmaLinux OS as the new base for the renowned MIRACLE LINUX distribution.

Leveraging over 20 years of experience surrounding the development of MIRACLE LINUX, Cybertrust Japan will join the discussion and formulation of AlmaLinux OS development policy and will work hand-in-hand with everyone to strengthen the continuity of the community, maximize the user benefits of AlmaLinux OS, and help to provide a stable and continuous Linux offering for all Linux users.

“We are extremely pleased to announce this partnership and platinum sponsorship by Cybertrust Japan, as it further bolsters the overall strength of our community-driven, neutral and continual development,” said benny Vasquez, AlmaLinux OS Foundation chair. “By adopting AlmaLinux as the foundation for MIRACLE LINUX, we are unifying two remarkable distributions, capitalizing on the strengths of each, and fostering a new era of possibilities for Japanese enterprises.”

“Cybertrust Japan is pleased to join as a platinum sponsor of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation,” said Yasutoshi Magara, President and CEO of Cybertrust Japan. “We see the SBOM that AlmaLinux provides as a key building block to enhancing the security of the software supply chain by harnessing it for software configuration and vulnerability management. As a member of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, we will contribute to increase the transparency of open-source security and strive to provide stable and robust Linux by combining the strengths of AlmaLinux OS and MIRACLE LINUX while improving long-term maintenance and security.”

About Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd.

As Japan’s first commercial certificate authority, Cybertrust Japan, with more than 200 employees, provides authentication and security services as well as Linux/OSS services for on-premise, cloud and embedded domains by applying MIRACLE LINUX kernel technology and open source software (OSS) knowledge. Combining these technologies and deep security expertise, the company also promotes services that support the reliability of customer services by proving the correctness of “people, tangible things and intangible things” for IoT and other cutting-edge fields. Cybertrust Japan is committed to realizing a safe and secure society with highly specialized and neutral technologies for IT infrastructure. Major Cybertrust Japan shareholders include Softbank Technologies, NTT Data, NEC, Hitachi and Secom. Visit www.cybertrust.co.jp.

About AlmaLinux OS

AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 280 mirrors, AlmaLinux is 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Steam CentOS and powers projects for governments, the defense sector and scientific research institutions as well as numerous business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Matthew Zintel



Zintel Public Relations



matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd. Contact:

press@cybertrust.co.jp