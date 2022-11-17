AlmaLinux 9.1 Released

Latest AlmaLinux Linux distribution available within one day of RHEL. Helps accelerate High Performance Computing

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supercomputing '22 –– The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the community owned and governed open source CentOS replacement AlmaLinux, is releasing AlmaLinux 9.1 during the SuperComputing 2022 (SC22) HPC Conference, available for immediate download. AlmaLinux 9.1 provides a more stable foundation for open hybrid cloud innovation, new enhancements and features to deliver workloads, applications and services for multiple environments more efficiently. Security features are focused on risk reduction and better compliance maintenance. AlmaLinux 8.7 was released last week.

AlmaLinux 9.1 is 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL, and the distributed Linux kernel version is 5.14.0-160.el9. AlmaLinux 9.1 supports 4 architectures: x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le and s390x. AlmaLinux 9.1 is ready for production installations. Download here: https://mirrors.almalinux.org/isos.html

“AlmaLinux is used heavily in HPC and other hybrid cloud environments and AlmaLinux 9.1 includes improvements that support users no matter what they’re running. We continue to respond to community needs by providing a Linux distribution that is enterprise-ready, free, secure, easy to use, dependable and quick to release after upstream,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation board. “Building the preferred CentOS successor takes hard work, but we are committed to providing a free and open, community owned and governed, enterprise-grade Linux operating system.”

Besides the focus on security and open hybrid cloud innovation, AlmaLinux 9.1 also includes PHP language updates and new features. New automation and management functionality is provided to automate manual tasks, allow easier standard deployment processes at scale and to simplify day-to-day system management. These enhancements include adding several system roles and new options and features to the web console. Sigstore technology has been built into container tooling.

Main Features in AlmaLinux 9.1

Security RHEL 9.1 introduces Keylime, a remote machine attestation tool using the trusted platform module (TPM) technology. With Keylime, you can verify and continuously monitor the integrity of remote machines. Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) user-space packages have been upgraded to version 3.4. SELinux is a security architecture for Linux systems that allows administrators to have more control over who can access the system. The most notable changes include: Improved relabeling performance through parallel relabeling Support for SHA-256 in the semodule tool New policy utilities in the libsepol-utils package

Shells and command-line tools AlmaLinux 9.1 introduces a new package xmlstarlet. With XMLStarlet, you can parse, transform, query, validate, and edit XML files. Opencryptoki, powerpc-utils, and libva have been updated. The following command-line tools have been updated: opencryptoki to version 3.18.0 powerpc-utils to version 1.3.10 libvpd to version 2.2.9 lsvpd to version 1.7.14 ppc64-diag to version 2.7.8

Infrastructure services updates chrony to version 4.2 unbound to version 1.16.2 frr to version 8.2.2

Dynamic programming languages, web and database servers PHP 8.1 Ruby 3.1 Node.js 18 In addition, Apache HTTP Server has been updated to version 2.4.53.

Compilers and development tools Updated system toolchain The following system toolchain components have been updated: GCC 11.2.1 glibc 2.34 binutils 2.35.2

Updated performance tools and debuggers GDB 10.2 Valgrind 3.19 SystemTap 4.7 Dyninst 12.1.0 elfutils 0.187

Updated performance monitoring tools PCP 5.3.7 Grafana 7.5.13

Updated compiler toolsets GCC Toolset 12 LLVM Toolset 14.0.0 Rust Toolset 1.62 Go Toolset 1.18



AlmaLinux has millions of downloads from a network of over 200 mirrors worldwide and powers projects by US government agencies, the defense sector, CERN particle accelerator, Top 500 rated HPC clusters, business applications across a wide range of enterprises as well software development at gitlab and the web hosting industry. AlmaLinux has millions of Docker pulls, availability on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle OCI and others. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation members supporting the rapid development of AlmaLinux some of computing’s foremost names, including AMD, AWS, CloudLinux, Microsoft and more. AlmaLinux is adopted and supported by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects including VMWare, GitLab, Tenable and more. For more information see: https://almalinux.org/

To download AlmaLinux ISOs immediately, please see: https://mirrors.almalinux.org/isos.html

AlmaLinux Resources

About AlmaLinux

AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution. It is focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. It is 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Steam CentOS. The AlmaLinux OS falls under the purview of The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, which is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. https://almalinux.org/

