Allyant Launches a Government-Specific Program to Support the DOJ’s New Rule Requiring State and Local Governments to Improve Accessibility for Web, Mobile, and Electronic Documents

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Allyant, a global leader in accessibility solutions, unveiled a specialized program tailored for government entities. This initiative aims to aid state and local governments in aligning with the recently announced rule by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which outlines the criteria and technical specifications for fulfilling obligations under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).





Allyant’s government-centric program offers a range of accessibility solutions dedicated to supporting federal, state, and local governments in achieving digital inclusivity and compliance. These solutions include software, services, and training that empower government entities to deliver accessible websites, mobile apps, and electronic documents to their constituents, as well as procure accessibility-compliant software from their technology vendors.

Under Title II of the ADA, state and local governments must make their services, activities, and programs accessible to people with disabilities. Until now, no established rules have provided state and local governments with clear guidance for achieving accessibility compliance in the digital environment. The new DOJ rule aims to eliminate uncertainty by mandating adherence to The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) Version 2.1, Level AA technical standards, and ensuring consistency in enforcing the rule across all governmental organizations. A fact sheet detailing information regarding the rule can be found here: https://www.ada.gov/notices/2024/03/08/web-rule/.

The implications of this rule extend far beyond mere compliance. By aligning with this rule, public entities will significantly enhance access to employment opportunities, educational resources, voting information, healthcare services, and more for individuals with disabilities. This initiative represents a significant step toward removing barriers and ensuring that all citizens have an opportunity to participate fully in society.

“It’s crucial to acknowledge that this rule may present a significant challenge for state and municipal governments, possibly requiring training, product procurement, and implementing new processes,” states Aaron Page, Director of Accessibility at Allyant. “However, with the right guidance,” Page assures, “what may seem daunting at first is far from insurmountable. With a strategic approach and incremental progress, we can make our digital world accessible to everyone.”

Allyant has worked closely with federal, state, and local government agencies for over two decades to deliver accessible communications to their constituents. With the company’s comprehensive understanding of digital accessibility, the newly announced DOJ rule positions Allyant as a critical resource for public entities developing and implementing effective accessibility programs. Beyond digital platforms, Allyant also offers expertise in making digital documents, such as PDFs, fully accessible—a critical aspect of compliance addressed in the DOJ rule.

For further information, support, and guidance on the new rule, please visit www.Allyant.com/DOJ.

