Allvue Systems Wins Fund Accounting and Reporting Software of the Year at the Private Equity Wire U.S. Credit Awards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allvue Systems, LLC (“Allvue Systems”), a leading provider of technology solutions for the private capital markets, has been named the winner of the Fund Accounting and Reporting Software of the Year category at the prestigious 2024 Private Equity Wire U.S. Credit Awards. The annual Private Equity Wire U.S. Credit Awards recognize excellence in fund performance and service provider excellence across credit funds.

Given the significant growth of private credit as an asset class, it is essential to recognize the leaders shaping this sector. For more than a decade, Private Equity Wire has been acknowledging outstanding achievements in fundraising, portfolio performance, and service provision. Winners have been selected through a combination of allocator board input, peer surveys, editorial expertise, and data analysis, making this one of the industry’s most influential awards programs.

Marc Scheipe, CEO of Allvue Systems, expressed his thoughts: “At Allvue, we are dedicated to serving our customers and delivering premier solutions. Our Fund Accounting solution for private equity, credit, and fund administrators continues to be best-in-class, and we take great pride in this recognition from Private Equity Wire.”

“Back-office accounting remains a challenge, with 75% of fund managers facing manual, time-consuming tasks,” said Ivan Latanision, Chief Product Officer at Allvue Systems. “Allvue System’s Fund Accounting solution is a robust multi-currency general ledger that streamlines workflows, automates reporting, and reduces manual processes. We are honored to receive this award from such an industry-leading organization for our continued commitment to transforming fund management operations.”

Allvue’s platform supports over $7 trillion in assets across more than 20,000 funds and 440 clients globally, empowering alternative asset managers to make informed investment decisions. To learn more, sign up for our Fund Accounting Webinar on September 17, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET at: https://info.allvuesystems.com/fundaccounting-webinar or visit www.allvuesystems.com to learn more about Allvue.

About Allvue Systems

Allvue Systems is a leading provider of technology solutions for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by offering modern, cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle, providing an integrated product suite for private equity managers, private debt managers, public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks worldwide.

Established in 2020 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, Allvue Systems is headquartered in Miami, with additional locations throughout North America and Europe. The company is committed to driving innovation across the private capital and credit markets by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency, and delivering enhanced analytics.

