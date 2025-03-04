Allvue Systems Expands Cutting-Edge Credit Research Solutions to Empower Investment Teams

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems, LLC, a leading provider of technology software for the alternative investment industry, today announced the launch of its Credit Research Solutions offering, designed to streamline the credit research process and empower investment teams with greater efficiency, accuracy, and insight. The integrated research and portfolio management offering supports scalable monitoring, data integrations, and strategic portfolio decision-making for diversified investment firms and is part of Allvue’s growing Enterprise Research Solutions that can be used across the capital structure.

A Centralized Platform for Research Management

Allvue enables alternative investment professionals to centralize research data, automate workflows, and collaborate seamlessly—all within a single, intuitive platform. Credit Research Solutions is purpose-built to address the investment complexities of syndicated loans, direct lending, high-yield bonds, and investment-grade bonds, as well as other public and private asset classes. By eliminating fragmented research data and manual processes, Allvue enhances decision-making and drives productivity across the credit lifecycle.

Allvue’s platform unifies data from spreadsheets, proprietary tools, and third-party systems, streamlining integrations, eliminating manual workflows, and automating tasks. By centralizing research, it enhances transparency, fosters collaboration, and eliminates duplication of effort across analysts and teams, ensuring firms leverage collective insights. Allvue’s seamless integration with back-office systems optimizes operations, accelerates decision-making, and improves portfolio efficiency.

"As the alternatives market grows more complex, credit investment teams need tools that not only manage their data but also unlock actionable insights," said Ivan Lantanision, Chief Product Officer at Allvue Systems. "Our Credit Research Solutions offering is designed to give investment professionals the visibility and functionality they need to navigate the private markets with confidence and agility."

Key Features of Allvue’s Credit Research Solutions

Centralized Research Hub – Consolidates complex credit investment activity, issuer information, and ratings into a single, golden source of truth.

– Consolidates complex credit investment activity, issuer information, and ratings into a single, golden source of truth. Advanced Workflow Automation – Streamlines data collection, risk scoring, and multi-faceted approval processes to reduce manual efforts.

– Streamlines data collection, risk scoring, and multi-faceted approval processes to reduce manual efforts. Collaboration Tools – Enables real-time updates and improved communication among team members.

– Enables real-time updates and improved communication among team members. Actionable Insights – Leverages advanced analytics and dashboards to provide a clear view of market opportunities and portfolio risks.

Navigating Opportunities with Advanced Research Capabilities

In 2025, the view across public and private credit markets is one of opportunity, amidst challenges. The private credit market continues to expand, with Morgan Stanley projecting the market could reach $2.8 trillion by 2028. Public credit asset classes remain attractive, with strong demand among investors and broadly stable performance amid a high-interest rate environment. Despite relatively strong fundamentals, macroeconomic factors such as resurgent inflation as well as competition for high quality assets have the potential to impact managers’ performance this year. Deeply understanding markets combined with the ability to identify emerging themes, will determine who succeeds. Advanced tools can help to facilitate research and navigate evolving market dynamics, allowing teams to aggregate data, unlock insights, and improve collaboration.

Industry Adoption and Client Success

Investment firms with AUM above $10bn are already seeing the value of Allvue’s Credit Research Solutions in driving operational efficiency and improved decision-making. "Several early adopters have leveraged this solution to enhance decision-making capabilities," said Latanision. “By using Allvue’s robust platform, clients can achieve significant efficiency gains, reducing both costs and time spent on critical tasks.”

Seamless Implementation with Leading Industry Partners

With the introduction of Credit Research Solutions and the support of implementation partners like Alpha Alternatives, formerly Lionpoint Group, and KPMG LLP, Allvue aims to help firms maximize the value of their solutions. By combining top-tier professional services with Allvue’s industry-leading software, these strategic alliances create a seamless customer experience, ensuring rapid and efficient time to value—often in less than six months, depending on their requirements.

"Alpha Alternatives helps alternative investment managers optimize their front-to-back-office operations," said Bill McMahon, Senior Partner and Credit Segment Lead at Alpha Alternatives. "Allvue’s technology, combined with Alpha’s strategic guidance, data management expertise, and hands-on implementation support, enables firms to seamlessly integrate Allvue with their existing systems. This connectivity provides a 360-degree view of proprietary credit data and research, improving decision-making quality and speed while effectively managing risk."

"Our collaboration with Allvue allows us to pair KPMG’s deep industry expertise across the credit lifecycle with leading software, enabling investment firms to adopt solutions like Allvue’s Credit Research Solutions quickly and deploy it effectively," said Matthew Clark, Managing Director of KPMG’s Alternative Investments Advisory Practice. "By working together, we have helped firms accelerate implementation and optimize workflows so they can focus on what they do best—investing."

A Continued Focus on Empowering Private Capital Markets

Allvue continues its mission to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that empower private capital markets professionals to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape. For more information about Allvue’s Credit Research Solutions, visit https://www.allvuesystems.com/solutions/credit-research-solutions/.

About Allvue Systems

Allvue is headquartered in Miami with locations globally throughout North America, Europe and India. As a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private equity industry and credit markets, its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving firms of all sizes worldwide, including private equity managers, private debt managers, public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks. Formed in late 2019, Allvue helps clients operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

Media contacts:

Laura Sankowich

Allvue Systems

484.354.3918

lsankowich@allvuesystems.com

Michelle Wu

Allvue Systems

347.384.9775

press@allvuesystems.com

Jide Adesesan

Made By Giants

Allvue@madebygiants.io