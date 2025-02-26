Allurion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ALUR--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (“Allurion” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALUR), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 9:10 a.m. ET and host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on March 3, 2025, at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Gaur will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the 37th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California from March 16-18, 2025.

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Allurion’s investor relations website.

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-lessTM gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

