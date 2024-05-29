Allurion to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2024

NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences:





Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference

About Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Allurion’s Chief Executive Officer, Shantanu Gaur, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Geberth, will participate in a fireside chat during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which will be held in New York City on June 5–6, 2024. Management will also participate in 1×1 meetings.

The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be accessible via a live webcast here. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation on the Company’s website.

About Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference

Allurion’s Chief Executive Officer, Shantanu Gaur, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Geberth, will deliver a presentation during the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference, which will be held virtually on June 12-13, 2024. Management will also participate in 1×1 meetings.

The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and will be accessible via a live webcast that you can find on the Company’s website. The webcast replay will also be available after the conclusion of the live presentation on the Company’s website.

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight loss platform that features the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss, and offers access to the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for health care providers featuring the Coach Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor and manage weight loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan: gastric balloon, surgical, medical or nutritional. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

Contacts

Global Media:

Cedric Damour



PR Manager



+33 7 84 21 02 20



cdamour@allurion.com

Investors:

Mike Cavanaugh, Investor Relations



ICR Westwicke



(617) 877-9641



mike.cavanaugh@westwicke.com