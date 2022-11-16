Allurion Named to 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List of Fastest Growing Companies

Company reports 444% revenue growth from 2018 to 2021 and has also been named as one of MedTech Outlook’s Top 10 Medtech Companies in Europe 2022

NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allurion, a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced it was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Technology Fast 500 awardees are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Allurion grew 444% during this period.





Allurion Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Shantanu Gaur, attributes the company’s rapid growth to the size of the market opportunity, Allurion’s game-changing innovations, and best-in-class team. “ We are proud of the rapid growth we have delivered in such a short period of time and have an exciting pipeline of innovations that will continue to fuel future expansion,” he said. “ Allurion’s success is a testament to the quality and caliber of our entire team and their commitment to our mission to end obesity around the world.”

Allurion is also announcing today that it has been named one of MedTech Outlook’s “ Top 10 Medtech Companies in Europe 2022.”

The annual listing recognizes 10 startups in Europe that are at the forefront of providing medtech solutions and transforming businesses in the region.

Allurion Chief Commercial Officer, Benoit Chardon, said the international ranking and award recognizes Allurion’s audacious approach to innovation. “ This award not only acknowledges Allurion’s innovative approach to creating the world’s first full stack weight-loss platform but also the tremendous growth the company has experienced,” he said. “ Allurion has become a strong global brand while pioneering the future of non-invasive medical weight loss. With more than 100,000 patients treated in 60 countries, we are well-positioned to penetrate new markets and help millions of people create a healthier future with our holistic weight loss program.”

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a 360-degree weight loss experience featuring the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedureless* gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for clinicians featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale and Health Tracker devices. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is now available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor and manage weight loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan: gastric balloon, surgical, medical or nutritional.

Learn more about Allurion online at www.allurion.com.

Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

* In rare cases, the Allurion Balloon may require endoscopic or surgical intervention for removal.

