allsynx and LegalShield Join Forces to Offer Industry-Leading Legal Assistance and Identity Theft Protection Services to Families Across America

Partnership drives value for employers and staff

Signals new wave of benefit innovation

Collaboration aims to simplify and innovate HR solutions

ADA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–allsynx, a leader in providing simple HR and benefit solutions, products, and services nationwide, has partnered with LegalShield, the nation’s largest voluntary benefit provider for legal and identity theft protection services. This collaboration aims to enhance allsynx’s offerings for their network of brokers, group administrators and carriers.





“LegalShield has an unparalleled 50-year track record of making legal help accessible and affordable through their innovative group plans,” said Chris Wood, president and COO of allsynx. “By offering LegalShield and IDShield’s benefits to the allsynx family, we will undoubtedly bring our clients and their families more value as we continue simplifying work life together.”

“allsynx has redefined the voluntary benefits space with their boutique approach, unique solutions, and innovative technology,” said Emily B. Rose, President of Business Solutions at LegalShield. “It’s an honor for LegalShield to join their pioneering platform. Their spirit of innovation and empowerment aligns perfectly with our values.”

allsynx supports a diverse portfolio of voluntary and ancillary benefits for employers, including accident, critical illness, dental, vision, pet, and supplemental insurance. By leveraging relationships with top-tier carriers, allsynx makes trending voluntary benefits accessible to employers and their staff at competitive rates.

In recent years, more employers have realized the value of providing legal benefits for their staff. LegalShield’s plans connect employees to a network of dedicated, vetted lawyers and law firms to offer affordable legal advice and services for every day legal matters like contracts, estate planning, family issues, consumer protection, and more.

LegalShield’s identity protection product, IDShield, features full-service identity restoration with access to in-house licensed private investigators, 24/7 monitoring and alerts across credit, financial and social platforms, and up to $3 million in coverage against theft and fraud.

On average, LegalShield plans generate $1,500 in annual savings per employee. This collaboration empowers allsynx and LegalShield to further simplify and enhance HR and voluntary benefits.

About LegalShield

A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal advice, counsel, protection, and representation, LegalShield is one of the world’s largest platforms for legal, identity, and reputation management services protecting individuals and businesses across North America. Founded in 1972, LegalShield, and its privacy management product, IDShield, has provided individuals, families, businesses, and employers with tools and services needed to affordably live a just and secure life. Through technology and innovation, LegalShield is disrupting the traditional legal system and transforming how and where people receive legal guidance and services, with access to thousands of qualified, trusted attorneys. LegalShield and IDShield are products of Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc. To learn more about LegalShield and IDShield, visit LegalShield.com and IDShield.com.

About THEbenefitsHUB LLC (“allsynx”)

Since 2003, allsynx has worked their magic on simplifying the heavy lifting that happens behind the curtain in the world of employee benefits. Part of how they accomplish this involves the strategic partnerships they make with various carriers and brokers. In addition, their THEbenefitsHUB platform has the power and flexibility to handle the various needs that your company has for benefits enrollment and administration. Through our partnerships, we’re able to provide time-tested solutions that not only meet your business needs now but scale into the future as well. Simply put, we love benefits! To learn more about allsynx and THEbenefitsHUB, visit www.allsynx.com.

Contacts

LegalShield Media Contact:

Hollon Kohtz, Director of Communications



hollonkohtz@pplsi.com