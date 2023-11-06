Allstate Reinforces Customer Protection With Redesigned Mobile App

From making it easy to find parking, fuel and repair shops when needed most to understanding climate risks, the Allstate mobile app empowers customers with new affordable, simple and connected features

“We’re listening to our customers, and these updates give them more personalized value and control to protect what matters most,” said Mike Antognoli, mobile product director at Allstate. “The Allstate mobile app offers a hotbed of innovation that’s transforming how people interact with an insurer.”

New features:

A gas finder, powered by GasBuddy, helps customers save money by finding the lowest priced fuel in their area.

A parking reservation platform, powered by SpotHero, helps customers find and save money on parking.

A weather risk resource, powered by Risk Factor, helps customers understand climate risks for their home, such as flooding, wildfire and severe wind.

A trusted repair shop finder, powered by Good Hands Repair Network, helps customers in need of auto body work.

“Allstate differentiates itself from the competition by packing an impressive set of features and benefits into one app,” said Antognoli. “In addition to these new tools, Allstate mobile offers customers access to Drivewise and crash detection services, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Identity Protection. Customers can file a claim with QuickFoto Claim, check their policy and discounts, get their latest ID cards, and so much more. And there are additional customer-focused updates to come.”

Additional enhancements:

Availability to add ID cards to Google Wallet, in addition to Apple Wallet

to add ID cards to Google Wallet, in addition to Apple Wallet Upgraded Message Center and Help Center

Redesigned navigation and launch screens to enhance ease of use

Allstate customers can download the Allstate mobile app on the Apple App Store and Android Google Play.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices, and identity theft. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online, and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan “You’re in Good Hands with Allstate.” For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

