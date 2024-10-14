Allstate Protection Plans Enhances Its Portfolio of Offerings for the Mobile Industry with Kingfisher Acquisition

BRISBANE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allstate Protection Plans, a division of Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), has acquired Kingfisher, a privately held company that optimizes the lifecycle of smart devices (repair, replace, trade-in, upgrade) to enhance offerings for the mobile industry and their customers. This strategic acquisition strengthens Allstate Protection Plans’ ability to provide innovative solutions that help consumers get the most out of their devices.









Founded in 2016, Kingfisher has been a pioneer of the mobile circular economy, offering a suite of products that help mobile carriers, manufacturers, and retailers meet the increasing consumer demand for flexible ownership and protection solutions that reduce their environmental impact. The acquisition brings Kingfisher’s team of mobile experts to an Allstate team that has disrupted the device protection industry over the past two decades and serves over 150 million customers worldwide.

“Allstate Protection Plans partners with some of the world’s leading mobile carriers, including Telenor Group, Softbank, Three, and T-Mobile, and the mobile industry remains a key area of growth for us globally,” said Karl Wiley, Global President and CEO of Allstate Protection Plans. “We are thrilled to welcome the Kingfisher team to Allstate. By bringing this world-class team of experts onboard, we gain a significant competitive advantage over traditional companies in the wireless industry, further enhancing our ability to meet the evolving needs of carriers and consumers alike.”

“We entered the market with the belief that carriers and consumers deserve a better, more flexible mobile experience,” said Georgiann Reigle, Co-Founder and CEO of Kingfisher. “With the global reach, resources, and financial strength of Allstate, we are now positioned to drive the efficient circulation of both new and second-life devices to potentially billions of users, significantly reducing the environmental impact of mobile device usage worldwide.”

About Allstate Protection Plans

For nearly two decades, Allstate Protection Plans has transformed the extended warranty industry with service innovation and an obsessive focus on the customer experience. Today, Allstate Protection Plans is trusted by over 150 million customers as well as leading mobile operators and retailers in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Allstate Protection Plans are available for mobile devices, electronics, appliances, furniture, and more than 20 other product categories. Allstate Protection Plans is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher is a next-gen mobile experience company, totally re-engineering the mobile experience economy. People-first by design, we’re obsessed with optimizing the lifecycle of connected devices, developing end-to-end experience solutions, designed to transform the mobile experience economy for carriers, their customers, and the planet. Through our ingenious solutions, we extend the lifespan of connected devices by powering the efficient circulation of new and second-life devices within the global value chain, creating circular transformation at scale. Find out more on how we’re transforming the industry at: www.kingfisher-mx.com

