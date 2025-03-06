Allosteric Bioscience, Inc. Licenses Sarcopenia (Muscle Loss) Prevention/Treatment Technology from Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allosteric Bioscience, Inc. (ABI), has announced today that it has licensed technology from Johns Hopkins University for the treatment or prevention of sarcopenia which is a serious medical condition involving the loss of muscle mass, quality, and strength and is a significant part of the natural aging process. Sarcopenia can result in reduced quality of life due to falls, bone fractures, and disability.

Because approximately 20% of the global population of 8.2 billion people are over 60, there is a global need for improving the aging process, especially preventing the loss of muscle mass and function.

The licensed technology was developed by Barbara Slusher, PhD, and colleagues from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Slusher is a professor of neurology (primary), pharmacology and molecular sciences, psychiatry, neuroscience, medicine and oncology and the Director of Johns Hopkins Drug Discovery. Dr. Slusher has published over 300 scientific articles and reviews and is the inventor of over 100 patents and patent applications. Prior to joining Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, she spent 18 years in the pharmaceutical industry, including several years at the level of senior vice president of research and translational development, and contributed to the development of multiple FDA-approved drugs. She is the co-founder of several companies and is on the advisory board of multiple pharmaceutical companies.

The licensed technology covers the use of inhibitors of an enzyme termed GCPII (glutamate carboxypeptidase II) for the treatment of sarcopenia. The levels of GCPII increase with aging and its overactivation can cause loss of muscle mass and function. Initial studies of the licensed technology in an animal model show that treatment of mice with the licensed technology results in the preservation of muscle mass and function and inhibition of muscle wasting. Prevention of muscle loss could play a significant role in improving and optimizing aging and longevity.

Sarcopenia is also a major side effect of weight loss drugs and the licensed technology has the potential of being used with these drugs to prevent this serious side effect. The global market for anti-aging products is estimated to increase from $73 billion in 2024 to $140 billion by 2034 and the anti-obesity drug market size is estimated to rise from $16 billion in 2024 to $105 billion by 2030.

“The licensed technology has the potential for significantly improving the aging process and enhancing the utility of weight-reducing treatments which address the global crisis of obesity,” said Dr. Arthur P. Bollon, President and Co-Founder of Allosteric Bioscience, Inc. “We are very excited to be working with Dr. Barbara Slusher and her team on this critical program.”

“At Johns Hopkins Drug Discovery, our mission is to discover innovative drugs with significant medical benefits and to collaborate with commercial partners to bring promising therapeutics to patients,” said Dr. Slusher. “We are thrilled to join forces with Allosteric on this groundbreaking sarcopenia project."

Allosteric Bioscience, Inc. is a biomedical company focused on optimizing the aging process and extending longevity. The company has a unique strategy for delineating the critical molecular components of the aging/longevity complex and creating and utilizing modulators that can regulate this aging/longevity process. ABI is utilizing quantum computing and advanced AI coupled with biomedical sciences such as genetics, systems biology, and genomics for making modulators of the aging/longevity complex. ABI is also actively involved in licensing created modulators which can complement its internal program for regulating critical aging and longevity targets and processes to optimize both lifespan and health-span.

Forward Looking Statement

For further information about ABI please visit its website at www.allostericbioscience.com or contact Dr. Arthur Bollon, President and Co-Founder, arthurb@allostericbioscience.com, phone 469-585-7613 or Bruce Meyers, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, bmeyers@allostericbioscience.com, phone 646-391-7957.