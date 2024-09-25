ALLO Communications Lays Foundation for Groundbreaking Business and Residential Experiences Over 50G PON Delivered With the Calix Broadband Platform

Building on a transformative 15-year partnership, ALLO Communications and Calix successfully conduct 50G PON trial in Lincoln, Nebraska, laying the groundwork for compelling and scalable broadband experiences for business and residential subscribers that open new revenue streams and drive growth

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CALX #calix–Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reaffirmed the power of its cloud-and-software broadband platform to enable customers to simplify their business, innovate for their subscribers, and grow value for themselves and their communities. Supported by a trusted 15-year partnership, last week ALLO Communications and Calix conducted a 50G PON trial within the ALLO production network in Lincoln, Nebraska. The introduction of 50G PON on the Calix Broadband Platform will enable broadband service providers (BSPs) like ALLO to deliver a broader range of high-bandwidth SmartLife™ managed services.





These innovative services extend beyond fast internet, enabling BSPs to create tailored experiences that evolve with the growing demands of their subscribers. 50G PON will open revenue opportunities for ALLO, enabling them to more efficiently serve essential sectors such as first responders, academic institutions, industrial Internet of Things (IoT), agriculture, and medical facilities across the four states in which they operate. These advancements will also benefit residential subscribers by powering telehealth, virtual reality, and livestreaming. The cloud capabilities inherent to the Calix Platform make it seamless for BSPs like ALLO to efficiently manage network operations.

Over the past decade and a half, ALLO has leveraged the Calix Platform to continuously innovate and grow as a broadband leader across Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona, and Missouri. With the Calix Platform, ALLO continues to outpace the industry’s standard time to market, typically measured in years. They deployed Bark in just days—without IT integration—to protect children from social media threats, and they launched outdoor Wi-Fi for homes in time for Memorial Day weekend. Last year, they secured $650 million in sustainable financing, driven in part by their investment in the Calix Platform. This funding has fueled ALLO’s expansion, allowing them to meet the growing broadband demands of their communities. By conducting a successful 50G PON trial over their fiber network, ALLO is once again raising the bar on the broadband experiences their subscribers can expect.

“With the ability to quickly integrate new broadband innovation like 50G PON into our all-fiber network, our Calix partnership enables us to deliver the managed services needed in our communities today and in the future. That is how we keep exceeding the expectations of our subscribers and investors,” said Brad Moline, president and chief executive officer at ALLO Communications.

Calix is dedicated to helping BSPs transform their networks with standards-based approaches, driving faster network evolution, monetization, and return on investment (ROI). With 50G PON capabilities on the Calix Platform, BSPs can leverage existing operational models and workflows without additional training, enabling rapid delivery of cutting-edge services. Calix Operations Cloud simplifies and streamlines the deployment and management of new services, making it effortless for BSP teams to operate efficiently. The advanced AXOS operating system on the Calix Platform seamlessly integrates 50G PON into current Intelligent Access™ solutions, eliminating the need for major upgrades. This allows BSPs to meet subscriber needs by quickly deploying integrated managed services that deliver exceptional experiences with minimal resources.

“Calix remains essential to our success, enabling us to deliver high-bandwidth subscriber experiences that meet the diverse needs of our communities more efficiently,” said Moline. “The platform enables us to launch new services quickly so we can continue to achieve our ambitious growth goals.”

“For broadband providers, speed continues to be a commodity,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “That is why we make it easy for our customers to differentiate as they transform into comprehensive experience providers. With 50G PON for the Calix Platform, customers like ALLO are once again leading the way. We make it simple to scale their networks so they can meet demand for bandwidth-intensive applications on a single PON across all market segments—consumer, small and medium business, enterprise, community roaming, and offload. Best of all, Calix customers can seamlessly automate their 50G PON network alongside their other networks with Operations Cloud. At the same time, they can accelerate their implementation with our standards-based approach. This is how any BSP can stay at the front of an industry. A standard pipe change requires almost no effort, freeing the BSP to focus on what is important: differentiation and winning through experiences.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix is a platform, cloud, and managed services company. Broadband service providers leverage Calix’s broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement, and services; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data—enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

