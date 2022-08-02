Allison+Partners Elevates Two Senior Members of Its Technology Practice to President

Partners Karyn Barr and Jordan Fischler to Lead Expansion and Diversification of Agency’s Largest Practice Group

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allison+Partners today announced the promotion of two senior members of the agency’s Technology practice: Karyn Barr has been elevated to president, global operations, Technology and Jordan Fischler has been elevated to president, global strategy, Technology. Both leaders will be instrumental in overseeing the continued growth of Allison+Partners’ Technology Group, which is the largest and fastest-growing practice area for Allison+Partners globally, as well as agency thought leadership around significant developments in technology globally.

More than 60 percent of Allison+Partners’ global portfolio identifies as a technology brand, and the Technology Group continues to see strong demand for services, including 65 percent growth year-over-year in 2021 for the U.S. practice. Allison+Partners boasts more than 100 consumer and B2B technology experts globally, now helmed by Barr and Fischler.

“Since our founding, technology has stood as a core area of expertise at Allison+Partners, and when we consider the work done by our corporate, consumer and health teams in this category, it remains the largest of any in the agency. Karyn and Jordan have played a pivotal role in expanding this specialty worldwide,” said Jonathan Heit, co-founder and global chief operating officer, Allison+Partners. “Together, in their new roles, they will undoubtedly build on this foundation further, attracting the industry’s best talent and clients from across the technology spectrum to redefine what is possible in all facets of their business.”

Barr has worked with Allison+Partners for more than 14 years, during which time she headed the agency’s San Francisco and D.C. offices and founded the agency’s global B2B Technology specialty. Through her methodical, brand-first approach to storytelling, Barr helps elevate technology clients into true category leaders, working alongside the C-suite to develop integrated, measurable thought leadership campaigns that elevate brand awareness and affinity globally. Now, as president of global operations, Barr will drive the day-to-day operation of Allison+Partners’ Technology Group, including overseeing its structure and future vision as the practice continues to expand and diversify.

In her nearly 19 years with Allison+Partners, Fischler has overseen the agency’s Consumer Technology work where she has focused on PR strategy and implementation for technology brands to drive consumer awareness and adoption. Her work pushes beyond the boundaries of traditional technology storytelling to showcase impact on everyday life and culture. In her new global strategy role, Fischler will work across disciplines to identify the latest trends in technology to serve Allison+Partners and the agency’s clients. She will also work closely with the Allison+Partners global board to drive technology initiatives throughout the operation, building upon the agency’s functional technology stack.

Both Barr and Fischler will continue to serve in a senior leadership capacity on technology accounts, including HPE, Teradata, Globant, Samsung, Niantic, Qualcomm and TikTok as well as collaborate on new agency offerings and IP, following the success of last year’s “Technology PR’s Tug of War: The Battle of Brand vs. Product” global research study.

About Allison+Partners

Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The firm was named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global Agencies of the Decade, North American Agencies of the Year and Best Agencies to Work For. The agency was also named by PRWeek as a Best Places to Work for four consecutive years and recognized as one of UK’s Fastest Growing Agencies. Allison+Partners operates in 34 markets worldwide and is organized around five practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate, Reputation Risk + Public Affairs, Health and Technology. The agency’s Marketing Innovation Team, which combines brand strategy, integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners is owned by Stagwell, one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Agency partners leverage Stagwell’s technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world’s most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contacts

Shanna Brown



Shanna.brown@allisonpr.com

1.646.428.0672