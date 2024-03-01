Allison Unveils Allison AI, a Suite of Global AI Services and Products

Allison AI offers advisory services, training and custom private AI tools for clients, partners, and agency employees

Allison today announced the launch of Allison AI – an integrated suite of products and consulting services for clients and agency partners looking to securely and responsibly leverage AI for their business needs.





Developed by a global task force of senior counselors and technology experts, the comprehensive Allison AI suite will greatly enhance clients’ ability to identify and infuse AI capabilities into their workstreams while mindfully balancing the critical interpersonal and creative nature of marketing and communications services.

“We’re proud to be ahead of the curve as an agency and offer a team of experts, a menu of services and a line of AI products that, together, represent how marketing and communications can be accelerated by the awesome capability of AI,” said Cathy Planchard, global CEO of marketing innovation at Allison. “Since early last year, we’ve worked alongside our parent company Stagwell on how to responsibly embrace this incredible moment in time and support our clients as AI enables stronger operations, more efficient marketing and communications, and an entirely new way of engaging customers.”

Advisory and Consulting: As companies of varying sizes and focus tackle how the best incorporate AI into their workstreams, Allison’s senior AI counselors work in lockstep with in-house teams and their C-suites on AI narrative development, thought leadership content, public policy, regulation education and adherence, internal AI guidelines development, AI rollout plans, risk and reputation content, and crisis scenario planning. Training: Relatedly, Allison also offers custom external training programs for global brands at varying stages of their AI adoption journey on the technology’s benefits, challenges, considerations and specific use cases identified by clients. Product: Developed in collaboration with Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC), a marketing-focused, AI-enablement platform born out of Stagwell, a challenger network build to transform marketing (and Allison’s parent company), the initial Allison AI product suite for modern marketers and communicators includes: Bespoke, Private AI Instances: Allison AI’s product team will concept, create and maintain a large language training model (LLM) customized to any industry and business requirement. The solutions are private and secure AI instances, so organizations can use them to work on projects involving confidential data.

Allison AI’s product team will concept, create and maintain a large language training model (LLM) customized to any industry and business requirement. The solutions are private and secure AI instances, so organizations can use them to work on projects involving confidential data. Frontend and Backend Development: Complete frontend and backend development, including data management, resource mapping, and incorporation of custom data models and data sets.

Complete frontend and backend development, including data management, resource mapping, and incorporation of custom data models and data sets. Private GPT Access: For those looking simply for a private AI environment, Allison AI offers a suite of Private AI tools bundled together that allow organizations to work securely and privately. GPTs currently in the Private GPT suite include ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion and DALL-E.

Planchard, alongside agency partners Karyn Barr, president, technology, and Brent Diggins, managing director, performance and intelligence, led the conception and development of Allison AI.

Together, the trio also founded the Allison AI task force – a global team of digitally native creatives, senior counselors and technologists who have helped the agency and its clients responsibly navigate the evolving world of AI since late 2022. The task force’s initial task in early 2023 was the successful rollout of global AI guidelines at Allison to ensure all colleagues from Atlanta to Singapore adhere to local regulations and developments and use AI in a safe, productive capacity.

In the time since, the Allison AI task force, alongside the agency’s global board, has transformed the company’s global tech stack to safely and effectively leverage the power of AI to increase operational efficiencies and empower teams’ work as communicators, marketers and creatives. Initiatives include:

Developing a global AI instance to streamline document mining related to new business, research and case studies.

Providing training and best practices for AI included in third-party applications.

Basic and advanced prompt training for internal and external AI applications.

Externally, the Allison AI team has advised corporate and technology clients in APAC, Europe and North America on best practices with public and private AI tools, regional regulations and risks, copyright infringement, and more.

The Allison AI suite is available now to clients and agency partners. Additional products are slated for release in 2024.

