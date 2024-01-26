Allison to Provide e-Axles to Oshkosh Corporation for North America’s First Fully Integrated, Zero-Emission Electric Refuse Collection Vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is proud to be selected by Oshkosh Corporation as its electric axle supplier for North America’s first fully integrated, zero-emission electric refuse collection vehicle. The Allison eGen Power® 100S has been successfully integrated into the McNeilus® Volterra™ ZSL™ electric refuse vehicle, which is specifically designed for the waste management industry to minimize environmental impact and reduce noise in communities around the world.









“Following a deep technical and competitive evaluation process, Oshkosh chose the Allison eGen Power 100S because of the differentiated performance, packaging efficiency and Allison’s reputation for industry leading reliability and durability, as well as the established customer support network Allison offers our mutual customers,” said Michael Moore, vice president of corporate engineering at Oshkosh. “This collaboration continues to build on our long history of partnership and innovation with Allison.”

Oshkosh recognized that the eGen Power 100S architecture efficiency advantage in heavy stop-start refuse applications would extend the eRCV’s range. Each vehicle will be built using two eGen Power 100S e-Axles in tandem configuration, while delivering cleaner air and quieter operation in communities where deployed. A differential lock will be utilized for optimized traction.

“Allison’s latest collaboration with Oshkosh highlights our ability to leverage Allison’s deep technical and application knowledge to deliver innovative propulsion solutions for diesel, natural gas, hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric applications, and marks the first time the eGen Power electric axles will be implemented into a vehicle that serves refuse collection applications,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket for Allison Transmission. “Allison is the established propulsion leader in the North America refuse market. This partnership with Oshkosh helps to ensure Allison will continue to meet customer demand now and well in the future as electric vehicle adoption increases.”

For more information on Allison’s eGen Power solutions, please visit: https://www.allisontransmission.com/ev-solutions/egen-power.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About McNeilus

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing is an industry leader in refuse truck bodies, OEM parts and customer support and service. Our lineup of front loaders, rear loaders and automated side loaders help you handle routes efficiently. We offer an extensive support and service network, mobile service techs across the country, same-day parts availability, and a variety of alternative fuel solutions and services for any refuse vehicle. Whatever your challenge, we’ve been down that route before. Visit: www.mcneiluscompanies.com/mcneilus-refuse/

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, JBT AeroTech and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

Contacts

Allison Transmission



Claire Gregory



Director, Global External Communications



Claire.Gregory@allisontransmission.com

(317) 694-2065

Oshkosh Corporation



Jennifer Stiansen



Vice President Global Branding and Communications



jsstiansen@oshkoshcorp.com