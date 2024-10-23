Allison Launches AI-Driven Issues Management Offering to Help Brand Leaders Monitor Issues and Take Action

The Allison Advanced Issues Monitor gives business leaders and communication practitioners a first-mover advantage amid a sea of social conversations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allison Worldwide has launched Allison Advanced Issues Monitor (AIM), a cutting-edge issues monitoring offering designed to help leaders monitor, analyze and respond to conversation material related to their businesses.









Developed through Allison’s innovation hub, SparkWorks, AIM uses advanced technology, including AI, to scan and interpret real-time social media conversations, sentiment trends and emerging narratives to deliver actionable insights tailored to individual industries and organizations. By harnessing the power of coupling advanced technology and human expertise, AIM identifies potential opportunities and reputational threats within social conversations in common and deep web platforms. The result: strategic recommendations that help business leaders make informed and expedited decisions imperative to their bottom line and brand reputation.

“Brand leaders have often been put in an environment where they are putting together a puzzle with only half of the pieces available, making judgment calls and significant business decisions with incomplete information,” said Jonathan Heit, Global CEO, Allison. “AIM allows these business leaders to get smarter more quickly on what actually matters, versus what is just noise.”

Combined with the expertise of Allison’s Purpose Center of Excellence, Corporate Affairs and Performance+Intelligence teams, AIM is a powerful new resource that empowers companies to identify, evaluate and address potential threats before they ignite by reaching mainstream communities, influencers and professional media—giving them the control and capability to effectively manage social media controversies.

“In today’s digital world, misinformation and disinformation pose serious risks and many brands have been hit hard by false claims about their brand’s purpose, stance on issues and vocalization from leadership.” said Whitney Dailey, executive vice president and lead of the Purpose Center of Excellence at Allison. “This complex landscape demands a sophisticated approach to social listening and reputation management, and the AIM enables companies to navigate these challenges with greater confidence and control.”

To learn more about Allison’s new AIM offering, please visit: https://www.allisonworldwide.com/allison-advanced-issues-monitor-aim/

