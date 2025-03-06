Allient Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results with Strengthening Orders and Margin Expansion

Fourth quarter revenue was $122.0 million, with gross margin improving sequentially to 31.5% despite lower revenue; Total orders increased 15% sequentially resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of nearly 1.00, driven by power quality and defense

Diluted earnings per share were $0.18 in the fourth quarter; Adjusted EPS was $0.31

Full year revenue of $530.0 million reflected anticipated demand softness in industrial and vehicle markets

Cash flow from operating activities was $41.9 million during 2024 and ended the year with $36.1 million of cash; Total debt reduced $7.2 million during the fourth quarter

The Simplify to Accelerate NOW program delivered $10 million in annualized savings in 2024

Additional cost savings are being implemented with a goal to reduce annualized costs by another $6-$7 million in 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allient Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNT) (“Allient” or the “Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

“We continue to drive operational improvements and margin expansion while navigating a dynamic demand environment,” said Dick Warzala, Chairman and CEO. “Notably, despite lower fourth quarter revenue, we delivered improved gross and operating margins, reflecting our continued focus on cost discipline and operational efficiency. At the same time, orders grew 15% sequentially, underscoring the strengthening demand in power quality and defense. While near-term order patterns remain fluid, the fundamental drivers of our business remain strong. These structural tailwinds reinforce our confidence in a return to more normalized run rates as customer inventory adjustments near completion.”

Mr. Warzala added, “Our Simplify to Accelerate NOW program continues to generate tangible results, delivering $10 million in annualized savings while enhancing our agility and competitiveness. Our goal in 2025 is to deliver an additional $6 million to $7 million in annual savings. In fact, our plans that we previously announced to create a state-of-the-art Machining Center of Excellence at our Dothan, Alabama facility while transferring current assembly operations to other facilities gives us a solid start toward that goal. While this transition presents complexities and requires focused execution, we are confident in the long-term efficiencies it will create. Implementation costs for the Dothan restructuring are expected to be equivalent to the annualized savings, resulting in a one-year pay back on the investment. We anticipate realizing the initial benefits of this initiative toward the end of 2025. Overall, our strategic initiatives position Allient for stronger financial performance, greater operational flexibility, and enhanced earnings power in the years ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue decreased 13%, or $19.0 million, to $122.0 million. The impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations was unfavorable by $0.3 million. Sales to U.S. customers were 54% of total sales compared with 59% in the fourth quarter last year, with the balance of sales to customers primarily in Europe, Canada and Asia-Pacific. See the attached table for a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation of revenue excluding foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Aerospace & Defense sales increased 20%, reflecting the timing of certain defense programs. Medical market revenue increased 5% on solid demand for surgical instruments, and respiratory and breathing demand. Sales in the Vehicle markets decreased 46% largely due to the decline in demand for powersports. Industrial markets sales were down 11% as strengthened power quality sales, largely to the HVAC/data center market, and incremental sales from the recent acquisition were more than offset by lower demand in industrial automation due to significant inventory destocking by the Company’s largest customer.

Gross margin was 31.5%, flat compared with the prior-year period, despite lower volume and the anticipated margin dilution from the most recent acquisition. Sequentially, gross margin improved 10 basis points, primarily driven by a more favorable product mix.

Operating costs and expenses were 26.2% of revenue, down 30 basis points year-over-year, primarily due to lower business development costs. As a result, operating income was $6.4 million compared with $7.0 million in the prior-year period, while operating margin improved 30 basis points to 5.3%.

The effective income tax rate was 22.2% in the fourth quarter compared with a tax benefit of $0.4 million in last year’s period, which reflected the realization of certain NOLs and R&D credits and incentives.

Net income was $3.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared with $4.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Sequentially, net income improved from $2.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, business development costs and other non-recurring items, was $5.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. This compared with $9.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $5.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. See the attached tables for a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation table for Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, business development costs, foreign currency gains/losses, and restructuring and business realignment costs (“Adjusted EBITDA”) was $14.1 million, or 11.6% of revenue, compared with $16.9 million, or 12.0% of revenue. Sequentially, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was up 10 basis points. The Company believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, helps in the understanding of its operating performance. See the attached table for a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation table for Adjusted EBITDA.

Full Year 2024 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $530.0 million decreased $48.7 million, or 8%, primarily due to anticipated demand softness in industrial and vehicle markets, partially offset by continued strength in power quality solutions and incremental sales from acquisitions. The impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations was unfavorable by $0.1 million. Sales to U.S. customers were 55% of total sales compared with 59% last year, with the balance of sales to customers primarily in Europe, Canada and Asia-Pacific.

Gross margin was 31.3%, down 40 basis points largely due to lower volume. Operating costs and expenses as a percentage of revenue were 25.6% compared with 24.4% last year, reflecting the loss of leverage on lower sales. As a result, operating income was $30.0 million, or 5.7% of sales, compared with $42.3 million or 7.3% of sales.

Net income was $13.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared with $24.1 million, or $1.48 per diluted share. The effective tax rate was 21.9% in 2024 compared with 18.9% in 2023. The Company expects its income tax rate for the full year 2025 to be approximately 21% to 23%.

Excluding amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, business development costs and other non-recurring items, adjusted net income was $24.7 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, compared with $37.5 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $62.5 million, and as a percentage of revenue was 11.8%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

Cash and cash equivalents increased 13% to $36.1 million compared with $31.9 million at year-end 2023. Cash provided by operating activities was $41.9 million compared with $45.0 million last year.

Capital expenditures totaled $9.7 million for 2024, primarily supporting new customer projects. This compared with $11.6 million of capital expenditures in 2023. The Company expects 2025 capital expenditures to range between $10 million to $12 million.

Total debt of $224.2 million was down $7.2 million from the sequential third quarter. Debt, net of cash, was $188.1 million, or 41.5% of net debt to capitalization. The Company’s leverage ratio, as defined in its credit agreement, was 3.43x at year-end.

The Company amended its 2024 Amended Credit Agreement in the fourth quarter, increasing the maximum leverage ratio to 4.5:1.0 for the quarters ending March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025, followed by 4.0:1.0 for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, before reverting to 3.75:1.0 thereafter. The amendment also allows for up to $4.0 million in specified costs to be added back to consolidated EBITDA.

Orders and Backlog Summary ($ in thousands)

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Orders $ 117,900 $ 102,631 $ 137,373 $ 122,127 $ 105,162 Backlog $ 230,788 $ 238,492 $ 259,002 $ 258,130 $ 276,093

Fourth quarter orders increased 15% sequentially, primarily driven by strength in power quality and defense, and rose 12% year-over-year, reflecting similar end-market tailwinds as well as incremental contributions from a recent acquisition. Foreign currency translation had an unfavorable $0.6 million impact on fourth quarter orders compared with the prior-year period.

The sequential decline in backlog reflects temporary order softness, as customers continued to adjust ordering patterns in response to elevated inventory levels, and the effects of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. The majority of the backlog is expected to convert to revenue within three to nine months, in line with historical trends.

About Allient Inc.

Allient (Nasdaq: ALNT) is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise that develops solutions to drive the future of market-moving industries, including medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, industrial automation, robotics, semi-conductor, transportation, agriculture, construction and facility infrastructure. A family of globally responsible companies, Allient takes a One-Team approach to “Connect What Matters” and provides the most robust, reliable, and high-value products and systems by utilizing its core Motion, Controls, and Power technologies and platforms.

Headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Allient employs more than 2,500 team members around the world. To learn more, visit www.allient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performance are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the Company makes regarding expected savings from restructuring and simplifying actions, the cost of implementing such actions, operating results, expectations for the level of sales, the Company’s belief that it has sufficient liquidity to fund its business operations, and expectations with respect to the conversion of backlog to sales. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, general economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries, conditions affecting the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the pace of bookings relative to shipments, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, the success in acquiring new business, the impact of changes in income tax rates or policies, commercial activity and demand across our and our customers’ businesses, global supply chains, the prices of our securities and the achievement of our strategic objectives, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability to successfully integrate an acquired business into our business model without substantial costs, delays, or problems, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict the occurrence of those matters or the manner in which they may affect us. The Company has no obligation or intent to release publicly any revisions to any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

ALLIENT INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 122,010 $ 140,997 $ 529,968 $ 578,634 Cost of goods sold 83,636 96,623 364,277 394,951 Gross profit 38,374 44,374 165,691 183,683 Operating costs and expenses: Selling 6,027 6,359 25,310 24,713 General and administrative 13,231 14,779 55,669 58,403 Engineering and development 9,345 10,624 39,761 41,665 Business development 212 2,484 2,416 4,275 Amortization of intangible assets 3,116 3,087 12,497 12,313 Total operating costs and expenses 31,931 37,333 135,653 141,369 Operating income 6,443 7,041 30,038 42,314 Other expense, net: Interest expense 3,089 3,074 13,296 12,383 Other (income) expense, net (521 ) 44 (116 ) 231 Total other expense, net 2,568 3,118 13,180 12,614 Income before income taxes 3,875 3,923 16,858 29,700 Income tax (provision) benefit (862 ) 424 (3,692 ) (5,603 ) Net income $ 3,013 $ 4,347 $ 13,166 $ 24,097 Basic earnings per share: Earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.27 $ 0.80 $ 1.51 Basic weighted average common shares 16,581 16,031 16,529 15,963 Diluted earnings per share: Earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.26 $ 0.79 $ 1.48 Diluted weighted average common shares 16,608 16,505 16,603 16,272

ALLIENT INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,102 $ 31,901 Trade receivables, net of provision for credit losses of $1,628 and $1,240 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 78,774 85,127 Inventories 111,517 117,686 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,187 13,437 Total current assets 237,580 248,151 Property, plant, and equipment, net 65,685 67,463 Deferred income taxes 9,116 7,760 Intangible assets, net 99,671 111,373 Goodwill 131,789 131,338 Operating lease assets 23,748 24,032 Other long-term assets 8,192 7,425 Total Assets $ 575,781 $ 597,542 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,156 $ 39,129 Accrued liabilities 30,221 56,488 Total current liabilities 57,377 95,617 Long-term debt 224,177 218,402 Deferred income taxes 3,642 4,337 Pension and post-retirement obligations 1,667 2,679 Operating lease liabilities 19,417 19,532 Other long-term liabilities 4,647 5,400 Total liabilities 310,927 345,967 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 50,000 shares; 16,810 and 16,308 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 111,024 95,937 Preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 5,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding — — Retained earnings 177,013 165,813 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,183) (10,175) Total stockholders’ equity 264,854 251,575 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 575,781 $ 597,542

ALLIENT INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 13,166 $ 24,097 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 25,891 25,068 Deferred income taxes (2,353) (5,036) Stock-based compensation expense 4,147 5,477 Debt issue cost amortization recorded in interest expense 534 300 Other 4,824 1,424 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Trade receivables 7,455 (5,568) Inventories 7,358 (1,781) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,412 1,324 Accounts payable (12,755) (935) Accrued liabilities (8,829) (1,819) Net cash provided by operating activities 41,850 45,038 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Consideration paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (25,231) (11,004) Purchase of property and equipment (9,683) (11,603) Net cash used in investing activities (34,914) (22,607) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 76,898 11,000 Principal payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (68,433) (28,395) Payment of contingent consideration (2,450) — Payment of debt issuance costs (3,154) — Dividends paid to stockholders (1,981) (1,826) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock (1,723) (2,096) Net cash used in financing activities (843) (21,317) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (1,892) 173 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,201 1,287 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 31,901 30,614 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 36,102 $ 31,901

ALLIENT INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, Unaudited)

In addition to reporting revenue and net income, which are U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measures, the Company presents Revenue excluding foreign currency exchange rate impacts, Organic growth, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, business development costs, and foreign currency gains/losses), which are non-GAAP measures. Business development costs include acquisition and integration related costs as well as restructuring and business realignment costs.

The Company believes that Revenue excluding foreign currency exchange rate impacts is a useful measure in analyzing organic sales results. The Company excludes the effect of currency translation from revenue for this measure because currency translation is not fully under management’s control, is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends. The portion of revenue attributable to currency translation is calculated as the difference between the current period revenue and the current period revenue after applying foreign exchange rates from the prior period. Organic revenue is reported revenues adjusted for the impact of foreign currency and the revenue contribution from acquisitions.

The Company believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are often a useful measure of a Company’s operating performance and are a significant basis used by the Company’s management to evaluate and compare the core operating performance of its business from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, stock-based compensation expense, business development costs, foreign currency gains/losses on short-term assets and liabilities, and other items that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure for determining operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company’s calculation of Revenue excluding foreign currency exchange impacts for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Revenue as reported $ 122,010 $ 529,968 Foreign currency impact 295 139 Revenue excluding foreign currency exchange impacts $ 122,305 $ 530,107

The Company’s calculation of organic growth for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Revenue decrease year over year (13.5%) (8.4%) Less: Impact of acquisitions and foreign currency 6.8% 7.0% Organic growth (20.3%) (15.4%)

The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is as follows:

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income as reported $ 3,013 $ 4,347 $ 13,166 $ 24,097 Interest expense 3,089 3,074 13,296 12,383 Provision (benefit) for income tax 862 (424) 3,692 5,603 Depreciation and amortization 6,643 6,112 25,891 25,068 EBITDA 13,607 13,109 56,045 67,151 Stock-based compensation expense 765 1,312 4,147 5,477 Acquisition and integration-related costs 189 2,273 445 2,958 Restructuring and business realignment costs 23 211 1,971 1,317 Foreign currency (gain) / loss (464) 24 (83) 281 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,120 $ 16,929 $ 62,525 $ 77,184

ALLIENT INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings

