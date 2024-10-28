Home Business Wire Allient Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Allient Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allient Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNT) (“Allient” or the “Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2024 results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.


The Company will host a conference call and webcast the following day to review the financial and operating results for the period. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone:

(412) 317-0535

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: https://allient.com/investors/

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, November 14, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay PIN 10193002. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Allient Inc.

Allient (Nasdaq: ALNT) is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise that develops solutions to drive the future of market-moving industries, including medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, industrial automation, robotics, semi-conductor, transportation, agriculture, construction and facility infrastructure. A family of globally responsible companies, Allient takes a One-Team approach to “Connect What Matters” and provides the most robust, reliable, and high-value products and systems by utilizing its core Motion, Controls, and Power technologies and platforms.

Headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Allient employs more than 2,500 team members around the world. To learn more, visit www.allient.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Deborah K. Pawlowski / Craig P. Mychajluk

Alliance Advisors IR

716-843-3908 / 716-843-3832

dpawlowski@allianceadvisors.com / cmychajluk@allianceadvisors.com

