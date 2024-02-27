Home Business Wire Allient Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference...
Business Wire

Allient Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allient Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNT) (“Allient” or the “Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after the close of financial markets on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.


The Company will host a conference call and webcast the following day to review the financial and operating results for the period. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone:

(412) 317-5185
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: https://allient.com/investors/

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Wednesday, March 13, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay PIN 10185196. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Allient Inc.

Allient (Nasdaq: ALNT) is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise that develops solutions to drive the future of market-moving industries, including medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, agriculture, transportation, robotics and automation. Allient is a family of companies driven by the same goal: to act as one team to provide the most robust, reliable, and high-value products and systems in Motion, Controls, and Power— from mobile weapons systems used by the military to powered wheelchairs that enhance people’s lives.

Allient solutions enable applications that address customers’ most critical challenges so they can seize new opportunities and change the game. The Company’s strategy is to deliver innovative solutions for its targeted markets to drive growth, while adding new technologies and capabilities through acquisition. Headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Allient employs more than 2,250 team members around the world. To learn more, visit www.allient.com.

Contacts

Investor:

Deborah K. Pawlowski / Craig P. Mychajluk

Kei Advisors LLC

716-843-3908 / 716-843-3832

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com / cmychajluk@keiadvisors.com

Articoli correlati

Forge Global to Attend the Citizens JMP Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology...
Continua a leggere

XP Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in...
Continua a leggere

Gurobi Customers Applaud Gurobi 11.0’s Nonlinear Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Latest version enables real-world applications across chemical and petrochemical industries.BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DecisionIntelligence--Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php