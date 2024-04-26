Allient Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allient Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNT) (“Allient” or the “Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2024 results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.





The Company will host a conference call and webcast the following day to review the financial and operating results for the period. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Phone: (201) 389-0920 Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: https://allient.com/investors/

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, May 16, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay PIN 13745675. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website, where a transcript will be posted once available.

