Home Business Wire Allient Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire

Allient Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allient Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNT) (“Allient” or the “Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2024 results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.


The Company will host a conference call and webcast the following day to review the financial and operating results for the period. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone:

(201) 389-0920

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: https://allient.com/investors/

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, May 16, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay PIN 13745675. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Allient Inc.

Allient (Nasdaq: ALNT) is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise that develops solutions to drive the future of market-moving industries, including medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, industrial automation, robotics, semi-conductor, transportation, agriculture, construction and facility infrastructure. A family of globally responsible companies, Allient takes a One-Team approach to “Connect What Matters” and provides the most robust, reliable, and high-value products and systems by utilizing its core Motion, Controls, and Power technologies and platforms.

Headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Allient employs more than 2,600 team members around the world. To learn more, visit www.allient.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Deborah K. Pawlowski / Craig P. Mychajluk

Kei Advisors LLC

716-843-3908 / 716-843-3832

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com / cmychajluk@keiadvisors.com

Articoli correlati

Vacasa to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, plans to report first quarter 2024 financial...
Continua a leggere

REPAY to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 9, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Stratasys Brings High-Definition Printing to its leading SAF Lineup; Announces Upgraded H350

Business Wire Business Wire -
Enhanced version of H350 features improved performance and service capabilitiesEDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finer detail and even...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php