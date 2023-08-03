Home Business Wire Allied Gaming & Entertainment to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday,...
Allied Gaming & Entertainment to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, August 10th

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) (the “Company”), a global experiential entertainment company, today announced it will report its second quarter 2023 results after market close on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call that day to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.


Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (United States) or 1-201-689-8263 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s Investor Relations site at ir.alliedgaming.gg. Additionally, financial information presented on the call will be available on Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s Investor Relations site. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 24, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and using the replay passcode: 13739538.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company focused on providing a growing audience of gamers with unique experiences through renowned assets, products, and services. For more information, visit alliedgaming.gg.

Investor Contact:
Tyler Drew

Addo Investor Relations

ir@alliedgaming.gg

