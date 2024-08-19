Allied Gaming & Entertainment Announces Launch of the Inaugural World Mahjong Tour

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) (the “Company” or “AGAE”), a global experiential entertainment company, is excited to announce the launch of the World Mahjong Tour (“WMT”), a groundbreaking series of events that will bring the timeless game of Mahjong to a global stage. The inaugural WMT Premier event finale is scheduled to take place in the Spring of 2025 at AGAE’s world-renowned HyperX Arena in Las Vegas.





“After extensive work behind the scenes, we are thrilled to unveil the World Mahjong Tour,” said Yinghua Chen, CEO of AGAE. “We will share additional details on the tour in the near future, comprising a robust schedule of events culminating with the world championship at our HyperX Arena in the spring of 2025.”

Supported by the Global Mahjong Association and the China Mahjong Association, the World Mahjong Tour will capitalize on AGAE’s expertise in creating world-class gaming experiences, utilizing a very similar business model to the highly successful World Poker Tour. The WMT main series will feature a blend of online qualification rounds and live tournaments, providing players from around the world the opportunity to showcase their skills.

In addition to the tournament series, WMT will introduce proprietary mobile games, Mahjong-themed content production, and a comprehensive membership services model. This multi-faceted approach aims to deliver a unique and immersive experience for fans and players, both online and offline.

Details about regional qualification tournaments will be announced on the World Mahjong Tour website soon at https://www.worldmahjongtour.live/, as WMT continues to expand its global presence and engage Mahjong enthusiasts worldwide.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company focused on providing a growing world of gamers and concertgoers with unique experiences through renowned assets, products and services. For more information, visit alliedgaming.gg.

