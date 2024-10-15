Alleo and Ubiquigent Enter AI-driven Strategic Partnership to Accelerate DUB-focused Drug Discovery

Collaboration will combine Alleo’s AI-based platform with Ubiquigent’s expertise in the DUB space to advance DUB-focused preclinical programmes

DUNDEE, Scotland & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ubiquigent Limited (“Ubiquigent”), a drug discovery and development company harnessing novel deubiquitinase (DUB) modulators as new therapeutics for areas of high unmet medical need, today announced a strategic partnership with Alleo Labs Corp. (“Alleo”), a pioneer in using artificial intelligence (AI) to develop new therapeutics for neurological diseases. The partnership will combine Alleo’s AI-based approach to developing novel therapeutics with Ubiquigent’s platform and expertise in the field of DUB focused drug discovery. Financial details were not disclosed.





Under the terms of the partnership, Ubiquigent will receive exclusive access to Alleo’s AI software, RubDUB, to accelerate its search for novel DUB-modulating compounds required for the development of DUB inhibitors, DUB-targeting PROTACs and DUB-Targeting Chimeras (DUBTACs). Alleo will gain access to Ubiquigent’s platforms and expertise to advance its in-house DUB-focused precision neuroscience programmes. In addition to advancing their own internal in-house programmes, the partners will also work jointly with third parties seeking to develop DUB-modulating therapeutics.

Ubiquigent is a respected partner in the DUB field, with an evolving track record in the development of novel DUB targeting compounds and as a provider of specialist drug discovery services to support the drug discovery programmes of its partners. Modulators of DUB activity represent an underexploited strategy for targeting previously ‘undruggable’ drug targets for the development of novel therapeutics; the partnership with Alleo will bring together Ubiquigent’s deep expertise in this field with Alleo’s advanced AI capabilities to accelerate DUB-focused drug discovery and development.

Alleo Labs is a biotechnology company advancing precision medicine for chronic neurological diseases. The Company’s lead program, ALO-001, is a potential first-in-class, oral, brain-penetrant DUB small molecule inhibitor designed to address neuroinflammation in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, and is currently in preclinical development with plans for first-in-human clinical trials.

Jason Mundin, MBA, CEO of Ubiquigent, commented: “The potential for the development of novel DUB-targeting therapeutics has never been greater, and this partnership with Alleo presents an exciting opportunity to not only add additional support to our in-house programmes prior to partnering, but also those of the partners we are supporting. We look forward to working with the team at Alleo and combining our approaches to further accelerate DUB-focused drug discovery.”

Jermaine Ross, Ph.D, co-founder and CEO of Alleo, commented: “We are on the brink of a new era in understanding the role of DUBs in common neurological diseases. Our partnership with Ubiquigent provides a strategic advantage by connecting us with leading experts in the field. This collaboration not only enhances our capabilities through access to Ubiquigent’s platform, but also synergises with our own drug discovery platform. Together, we will significantly accelerate our efforts to advance DUB-focused therapies to the clinic. We are thrilled to work with the team at Ubiquigent on this promising opportunity.”

To learn more about Ubiquigent’s platform for DUB-focused drug discovery, visit: https://www.ubiquigent.com/platform

To learn more about Alleo’s programs, visit: www.alleolabs.com

Contacts

Francesca Wallace



Zyme Communications



E-mail: francesca.wallace@zymecommunications.com

Phone: +44 (0) 7506 424 870