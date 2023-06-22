Allen County Department of Environmental Management and ERI to Team for Electronics Recycling Collection Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM), and ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, are joining forces to offer a convenient way for residents to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics.

This opportunity for local residents to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way will take place on June 24th from 9am to noon. Residents can bring up to five electronic items for five dollars to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum parking lot located at 4000 Parnell Avenue. Cash or check is the only form of payment accepted.

Televisions, cell phones, cameras, CDs, cords, DVDs, keyboards, laptops, monitors, printers, radios, VCRs, and tablets are just a few of the items accepted at the Electronics Recycling Event. Residents are limited to bringing two televisions per vehicle.

Electronics contain hazardous material and are banned from Indiana landfills. Electronics should not be placed in trash bins and will not be picked up curbside. For the past 20 years, ACDEM has helped Allen County residents properly recycle approximately 4,000 tons of electronics.

ERI, a certified e-Steward, observes all e-Stewards, R2, NAID and SOC 2 procedures and guidelines to responsibly recycle and securely destroy personal data on all electronic items.

“It is an honor to partner with our friends at ACDEM to benefit local residents,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing together on June 24th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to de-clutter!”

The Electronics Recycling Event is a residential program and is not open to businesses or non-profits. For a full list of accepted electronics and more information about electronics recycling in Allen County, visit www.acwastewatcher.org.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com