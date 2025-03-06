Allen Control Systems Selected to Demonstrate Counter-Drone Robotic Gun System at the Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office’s Sixth C-sUAS Demonstration

ACS to Showcase Bullfrog™, the First Autonomous Kinetic Defeat Solution for Countering the Threat of Low-Flying Drones

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allen Control Systems (ACS), a leader in precision robotics for defense, today announced its selection to demonstrate its Bullfrog™ counter-drone robotic gun system at the Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office’s (JCO) sixth C-sUAS demonstration.

Cheap, single use, and highly maneuverable, UxS drones are one of the most devastating and disruptive technologies on the battlefield, posing a complex national security threat that demands urgent and diverse solutions.

Bullfrog™, ACS’ proprietary advanced robotic hardware and software weapon stations, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, enables any legacy or modern weapon system to achieve precise engagements at any target and significantly increase the accuracy of existing battlefield weapons. Bullfrog represents a significant enhancement over current remote weapon stations, which are typically operated via analog joystick. ACS’ autonomous weapon stations are the most practical and effective countermeasure to the rapidly proliferating unmanned threat and are needed by every organization responsible for national security.

“The need for scalable, precise, and effective counter-drone technologies has never been more critical as adversaries continue to innovate new autonomous threats and lower the cost to make and deploy them,” said Steve Simoni, co-founder and CEO of ACS. “We are grateful to the JCO for providing the opportunity to showcase Bullfrog’s capability as the only autonomous kinetic defeat solution available on the market to address the threat of low-flying, cheap drones.”

The JCO’s sixth C-sUAS demonstration is a critical counter-small unmanned aircraft systems test, paving the way for soldiers to field capabilities against small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) attacks in the future. These demonstrations, designed to combat emerging sUAS threats, provide a critical platform for testing and refining command-and-control capabilities, detection systems, and kinetic and non-kinetic defeat solutions.

About Allen Control Systems

Allen Control Systems (ACS) is a defense technology company whose mission is to create autonomous weapons systems to safeguard our military and partners ensuring dominance on every battlefield. ACS is dedicated to meeting modernization demands across the defense industry and national security communities. ACS’ autonomous precision weapon systems – including proprietary hardware and software systems, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning– enable any legacy or modern weapon system to achieve precise aiming and impact. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Alexandria, Va. For more information, please visit https://www.allencontrolsystems.com.

