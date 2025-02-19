Allen Control Systems Joins the University of Alabama Huntsville Invention to Innovation Center (I2C)

Leading Precision Robotics Defense Company to Create Hub for Innovation in Northern Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allen Control Systems (ACS), a leader in precision robotics for defense, has joined the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Invention to Innovation Center (I2C) to drive advancements in autonomous defense technologies. This partnership positions ACS at the heart of North Alabama’s thriving defense and aerospace ecosystem, a region renowned for innovation, military alliances, and cutting-edge research. By collaborating with the University of Alabama in Huntsville, ACS will accelerate research, foster industry-academic innovation, and develop next-generation robotics solutions that redefine the future of autonomous warfare.

“We are dedicated to being on the forefront of innovation in defense technology to safeguard our military and partners ensuring dominance on every battlefield,” said Steve Simoni, co-founder and CEO, ACS. “We look forward to joining the I2C community, a leader in defense research with deep roots in aerospace, and becoming an important part of the ecosystem in Northern Alabama.”

“I2C, a regional initiative focused on advancing technology-driven ventures, sees this partnership with ACS as a pivotal step toward addressing the complex challenges of UAS proliferation on the battlefield,” said Rigved Joshi, Director at I2C. “Innovation thrives when talent and expertise come together and by connecting academia and industry, we’re cultivating an environment where students, startups, and experts can unite to exchange ideas and drive impactful solutions for the future.”

Bullfrog, ACS’ proprietary advanced robotic hardware and software weapon stations, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, enables any legacy or modern weapon system to achieve precise engagements at any target and significantly increase the accuracy of existing battlefield weapons. Bullfrog represents a significant enhancement over current remote weapon stations, which are typically operated via analog joystick. ACS’ autonomous weapon stations are the most practical and effective countermeasure to the rapidly proliferating unmanned threat and are needed by every organization responsible for national security.

About Allen Control Systems

Allen Control Systems (ACS) is a defense technology company whose mission is to create autonomous weapons systems to safeguard our military and partners ensuring dominance on every battlefield. ACS is dedicated to meeting modernization demands across the defense industry and national security communities. ACS’ autonomous precision weapon systems– including proprietary hardware and software systems, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning– enable any legacy or modern weapon system to achieve precise aiming and impact. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Alexandria, Va. For more information, please visit https://www.allencontrolsystems.com.

About I²C

The Invention to Innovation Center (I²C) is a regional initiative that fosters, promotes, and accelerates the commercialization of technology-based ventures through incubation, coworking, mentorship, funding, and strategic support. The center is open to those looking to learn about entrepreneurship, explore a technology-based venture, participate in I²C events, and be a part of the I²C entrepreneurial community.

Allen Control Systems

press@allencontrolsystems.com

University of Alabama in Huntsville Invention to Innovation Center

Rigved Joshi

i2c@uah.edu