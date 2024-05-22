Home Business Wire Allegion to Attend 2024 KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference
Business Wire

Allegion to Attend 2024 KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Wagnes will discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 2024 KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 29. The conference will be held at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.


About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.7 billion in revenue in 2023, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Whitney Moorman – Director, Global Communications

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contacts:
Jobi Coyle – Director, Investor Relations

317-810-3107

Jobi.Coyle@allegion.com

Josh Pokrzywinski – Vice President, Investor Relations

463-210-8595

Joshua.Pokrzywinski@allegion.com

