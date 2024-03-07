Home Business Wire Allegion to Attend 2024 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference
Business Wire

Allegion to Attend 2024 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Wagnes will discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 2024 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 20. The conference will be held at The Landmark Hotel in London.


A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion’s investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.7 billion in revenue in 2023, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Whitney Moorman – Director, Global Communications

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contacts:
Jobi Coyle – Director, Investor Relations

317-810-3107

Jobi.Coyle@allegion.com

Josh Pokrzywinski – Vice President, Investor Relations

463-210-8595

Joshua.Pokrzywinski@allegion.com

Articoli correlati

FLEETCOR Invests in Brazilian Vehicle Payments Company

Business Wire Business Wire -
Now Serving 9 Million Drivers in BrazilATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, today...
Continua a leggere

Yext Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, today released its results for...
Continua a leggere

Primoris Services Corporation to Provide Strategic Update and Financial Targets

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”), a leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php