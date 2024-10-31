Home Business Wire Allegion to Attend 2024 Baird Global Industrial Conference
Allegion to Attend 2024 Baird Global Industrial Conference

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) President and CEO John H. Stone as well as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Wagnes will discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 2024 Baird Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The conference will be held at The Ritz-Carlton Chicago.


A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion’s investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.7 billion in revenue in 2023, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Media Contact:

Whitney Moorman – Director, Global Communications

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contacts:

Jobi Coyle – Director, Investor Relations

317-810-3107

Jobi.Coyle@allegion.com

Josh Pokrzywinski – Vice President, Investor Relations

463-210-8595

Joshua.Pokrzywinski@allegion.com

