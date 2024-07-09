Home Business Wire Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2024 Second-Quarter Results
Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2024 Second-Quarter Results

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2024 second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 24, before the market opens.


Later that morning, John H. Stone, president and CEO, and Mike Wagnes, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a conference call for analysts and investors, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, to review the company’s results.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live, through the company’s website at https://investor.allegion.com/. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 in the United States or 1-412-902-6506 internationally and entering Conference ID 9382339. Listeners should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company’s website later that day.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.7 billion in revenue in 2023, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Whitney Moorman – Director, Global Communications

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contacts:
Jobi Coyle – Director, Investor Relations

317-810-3107

Jobi.Coyle@allegion.com

Josh Pokrzywinski – Vice President, Investor Relations

463-210-8595

Joshua.Pokrzywinski@allegion.com

